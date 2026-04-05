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Home > News > Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Four of Her Children Rushed to Hospital After Shocking Car Crash

image of Tori Spelling
Source: mega

Tori Spelling was involved in a car crash on April 2 in Temecula, California.

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April 5 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

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Tori Spelling was rushed to the hospital alongside four of her children after a frightening car crash in California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, was driving a car filled with kids when the vehicle was struck by another driver in Temecula — about 80 miles outside of Los Angeles — on Thursday, April 2.

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image of The actress was driving four of her children and three of their friends at the time.
Source: mega

The actress was driving four of her children and three of their friends at the time.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m., where they discovered two vehicles with visible collision damage, per People.

Spelling had four of her children in the car, along with three of their friends, when another driver allegedly sped through a red light and slammed into them, per reports.

All eight occupants were evaluated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in three separate ambulances.

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Multiple Injuries Reported

image of Authorities said another driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle.
Source: mega

Authorities said another driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle.

As TMZ reported, Spelling and the children were treated for a range of injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions.

Despite the alarming nature of the crash, authorities confirmed no arrests were made.

Footage obtained by the outlet showed Spelling speaking with an officer at the scene as emergency responders assessed the situation.

Spelling is mom to five children — Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

It remains unclear which of her children were in the car at the time of the crash.

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Recent Health Scare Raised Concerns

image of Deputies responded to the scene and found both cars with heavy collision damage.
Source: mega

Deputies responded to the scene and found both cars with heavy collision damage.

The frightening crash comes just weeks after Spelling sparked concern by backing out of a scheduled Las Vegas appearance at the last minute.

The actress had been slated to cohost an event with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, but pulled out shortly before, telling fans she needed to focus on her well-being.

Behind the scenes, however, sources suggested the situation was more serious.

"This is not like Tori at all. Anyone who knows her knows how serious things have to be for her to miss anything work-related," an insider told Radar.

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Mounting Pressure Behind the Scenes

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image of Spelling and the seven children were transported to the hospital in ambulances.
Source: mega

Spelling and the seven children were transported to the hospital in ambulances.

Insiders claim Spelling has been grappling with mounting personal and financial stress in the months following her split from McDermott.

"She's carrying so much on her shoulders right now – between money worries, raising the kids on her own, the lack of steady acting work, and everything that's still unresolved with Dean. It's all become too much," a source alleged to Radar.

The insider went on to claim the strain has left the actress drained, adding she is "completely exhausted" as she navigates life post-divorce.

Financial concerns have also reportedly weighed heavily, with the source claiming, "She's constantly living in the red, and she has been for years."

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