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Home > Exclusives > Grace Kelly
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EXCLUSIVE: How Grace Kelly Still Entrances the World 44 Years After Her Death

grace kelly enduring allure years after death
Source: MEGA

Grace Kelly's enduring allure continues to entrance the world 44 years after her death.

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April 5 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

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Grace Kelly's life story reads like a two-act screenplay. "She was 26 years Grace Kelly, and 26 years Princess Grace," said friend and biographer Jeffrey Robinson. "She was a Hollywood superstar who defined glamour, then walked away to move to a country where she didn't speak the language or know anyone to become Princess of Monaco."

Whether she was acting alongside such legends as Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra or tending to her royal duties, Kelly brought the same kind of luminescent presence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Grace Kelly’s Legacy Endures Decades Later

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Jeffrey Robinson said Grace Kelly balanced equal chapters as a Hollywood star and Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Robinson said Grace Kelly balanced equal chapters as a Hollywood star and Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier.

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Forty-four years after her death at 52 in 1982, she continues to serve as a fashion idol – and an exemplar of grace under pressure. Despite the intense spotlight she lived in, "she would do whatever it took to prepare for whatever job she was doing," said Jay Jorgensen, co-author of Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl.

Kelly came by her tireless work ethic naturally. Her father, John Kelly, was an Olympic gold medalist in rowing, and she grew up in an affluent Philadelphia family of athletes.

"She was a shy girl – she was the dreamer of the Kellys," said Jorgensen. "When she became an actress, she gave it her all."

Before long, the model proved herself a genuine movie star, holding her own at 22 alongside Gary Cooper in High Noon and winning an Oscar for 1954's The Country Girl. With her high-class bearing, "she could play sophisticated and a bit older," said Jorgensen.

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Hitchcock Muse Became Monaco’s Princess

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Alfred Hitchcock cast Kelly in 'Rear Window,' 'Dial M for Murder' and 'To Catch a Thief' after recognizing depth beneath her poised image.
Source: MEGA

Alfred Hitchcock cast Kelly in 'Rear Window,' 'Dial M for Murder' and 'To Catch a Thief' after recognizing depth beneath her poised image.

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Director Alfred Hitchcock saw the fire beneath Kelly's icy-cool exterior, and she became his muse for Rear Window, Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief – the last pairing her with Grant, who would become a lifelong friend.

Set up with Prince Rainier of Monaco for a 1955 publicity shoot, she developed an instant chemistry with him. She quit acting, and their wedding became one of the first modern media circuses.

"They hated it because there were too many people," Robinson said. The task of winning over Monaco's populace drew her closer to Rainier, and their marriage was loving and happy, producing heirs Caroline, Albert and Stéphanie. "She was a wonderful mother," Robinson said.

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Tragic Crash Ends Grace Kelly’s Life

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Jay Jorgensen said Grace Kelly left behind a legacy as both a style icon and humanitarian following her death in 1982.
Source: MEGA

Jay Jorgensen said Grace Kelly left behind a legacy as both a style icon and humanitarian following her death in 1982.

While driving with Stéphanie (who was 17 at the time), Kelly suffered a stroke and careened off a cliff to her death.

She bequeathed a heritage of beauty and philanthropy. "Young people know her best as a style icon, but she was also a humanitarian who took an interest in people, not all royals do," Jorgensen said.

As Kelly herself said, "I would like to leave the memory of a human being with a correct attitude who did her best to help others."

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