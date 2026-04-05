EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Jailhouse Whinefest – Full Story of How Caged Sex Predator Used Astonishing Interview to Moan About Downfall
April 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Caged sex predator Harvey Weinstein lives in isolation 23 hours a day in a dank jail cell in New York's notorious Rikers Island prison, wallowing in self-pity and the delusion that he's not a monster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way," said the convicted sex offender, 74, who faced allegations of rape, harassment or assault by more than 80 women in Hollywood – many of whom charged the once-terrifying producer used his formidable power to derail their careers.
Weinstein Denies Assault, Blames Accusers
"Was I pushy or overly seductive? Yes to all of that. But did I ever sexually assault a woman? No. I never did that," he claims, despite being slapped with a 16-year sentence in California and 23 years in New York.
"There were some women who knew exactly what was expected. I'm just going to say Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie – they just exaggerated. They wanted to be part of the club. And they destroyed me."
Furious Pulp Fiction actress Arquette, 66, responded to Weinstein's rationalizations in an Instagram statement, writing, in part: "I have never exaggerated my assault. Ever. My account of what happened has never changed."
Weinstein holds a special grudge against Paltrow, claiming she betrayed him simply because it was the popular thing to do in Tinseltown as the #MeToo movement gathered steam.
Weinstein Blasts Paltrow as ‘Backstabber’
"Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened," he insisted. "But this person, who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back. She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won't forgive her for that."
Weinstein admitted he has a fraught relationship with his brother, Bob, who was his partner in building Miramax Films, which produced iconic hits such as Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction.
Bitter Bob, 71, blamed Harvey for wrecking their company.
Weinstein Blames Brother for Company Collapse
"I destroyed the company? He destroyed the company. Look at his movies – one disaster after another," the convict said.
Weinstein acknowledged he doesn't speak to fashion designer ex-wife Georgina Chapman, who left him after his downfall, and that two of his daughters with first spouse, Eve Chilton, changed their names. But he remains committed to the idea that he should be free.
"I did flawed and ugly things. But I also did a lot of great things – I helped change the culture," he said. "I built a lot of careers. I was kind to a lot of people."