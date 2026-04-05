EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Jailhouse Whinefest – Full Story of How Caged Sex Predator Used Astonishing Interview to Moan About Downfall

"Was I pushy or overly seductive? Yes to all of that. But did I ever sexually assault a woman? No. I never did that," he claims, despite being slapped with a 16-year sentence in California and 23 years in New York.

"There were some women who knew exactly what was expected. I'm just going to say Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie – they just exaggerated. They wanted to be part of the club. And they destroyed me."

Furious Pulp Fiction actress Arquette, 66, responded to Weinstein's rationalizations in an Instagram statement, writing, in part: "I have never exaggerated my assault. Ever. My account of what happened has never changed."

Weinstein holds a special grudge against Paltrow, claiming she betrayed him simply because it was the popular thing to do in Tinseltown as the #MeToo movement gathered steam.