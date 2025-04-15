EXCLUSIVE: The Sleazy Rise and Billion Dollar Downfall of Hollywood's 'Weinstein 2.0' After He Was Ordered To Pay a Fortune to 40 Women he Sexually Assaulted

After graduating from Harvard, where he was friends with Tommy Lee Jones and claimed to have taken the largest single dose of LSD in history, Toback worked briefly as a journalist before he received acclaim for writing the screenplay of Karel Reisz’s loose Dostoyevsky adaptation The Gambler.

That film’s success enabled him to make his first picture as director in 1978, Fingers, which starred Harvey Keitel.

The critic-turned-screenwriter Stephen Schiff scoffed that the film was not "just bad; it’s wildly, extravagantly, even entertainingly bad."

Fingers should have killed his career immediately, but the hugely influential film critic Pauline Kael loved it and was so impressed with Toback that she offered to help him with his next film, 1982’s Love and Money, which also flopped.

By rights, Toback’s career should have fallen apart, but unbelievably, he managed to obtain an $18million budget for his reunion with Keitel, 1983’s Exposed.

Inevitably, Exposed – which he suggested was inspired by his own affair with an airline hostess he met – flopped heavily, but Toback was back a few years later with what was intended to be a bright and breezy romantic comedy, 1987’s The Pick Up Artist, with his regular collaborator Robert Downey Jr in the lead opposite Molly Ringwald.

The film, produced by Warren Beatty, was another stinker.