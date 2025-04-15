EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Pals 'Begging Her Widower Alan Hamel to Stop Bringing Her Back as AI-Powered Clone' — 'Let Her Rest in Peace!'

Hamel has said Somers' spirit pays him eerie visits that defy reality.

She passed away a day before her 77th birthday in October 2023 after battling breast cancer that spread to her brain.

The actress was married to Hamel from 1977 until her death.

But according to her widower, she makes her presence known from the beyond.

Hamel recalled one supernatural experience that took place in the Palm Springs home they shared together.

He said: "One day I'm standing in the kitchen with my family – and all of the sudden, Suzanne's favorite song comes on the audio system."

The TV producer added: "The audio system wasn't even turned on!"

As it turned out, the song wasn't only Somers' favorite but also held a special meaning for the couple.