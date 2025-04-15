Your tip
Suzanne Somers
EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Pals 'Begging Her Widower Alan Hamel to Stop Bringing Her Back as AI-Powered Clone' — 'Let Her Rest in Peace!'

suzanne somer alan hamel ai clone
Source: MEGA

Friends of television icon Suzanne Somers are urging her husband Alan Hamel to ditch his AI plan.

April 15 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Friends of television star Suzanne Somers have begged her husband Alan Hamel to respect her memory and ditch disturbing plans for a creepily digital clone.

Her pals want the widower to cease what they consider to be an exploitative attempt to revive her through AI two years on from her death, aged 76, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

suzanne somer alan hamel ai clone
Source: MEGA

Hamel is planning to resurrect Somers with a creepy computer-generated version of the blonde.

At 88, Hamel has announced his plans to create a chillingly realistic version of the iconic Three's Company star that will engage in conversations, retain memories, and promote products such as cosmetics – all under the guise of a "high-tech tribute."

However, Somers' friends are unsettled by what they view as a distasteful cash grab.

"We understand he wants to cherish her memory, but there are better ways to do it," one friend told us.

suzanne somer alan hamel ai clone
Source: MEGA

The television icon's life was claimed by cancer after a long battle with the disease.

Another condemned the commercial aspect of this venture, stating: "We all want to celebrate Suzanne, but not in this manner. This isn't honoring her legacy – it's just cyber-marketing!"

Concerns are growing among those close to Somers, especially with rumors suggesting Hamel is considering new "episodes" of Three's Company featuring this digital rendition alongside a proposed John Ritter hologram.

"He’s essentially rebooting the deceased," remarked one horrified insider.

suzanne somers haunts husband alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Sources say Hamel is even planning new episodes of 'Three's Company' with the AI Somers.

Hamel has said Somers' spirit pays him eerie visits that defy reality.

She passed away a day before her 77th birthday in October 2023 after battling breast cancer that spread to her brain.

The actress was married to Hamel from 1977 until her death.

But according to her widower, she makes her presence known from the beyond.

Hamel recalled one supernatural experience that took place in the Palm Springs home they shared together.

He said: "One day I'm standing in the kitchen with my family – and all of the sudden, Suzanne's favorite song comes on the audio system."

The TV producer added: "The audio system wasn't even turned on!"

As it turned out, the song wasn't only Somers' favorite but also held a special meaning for the couple.

alan hamel suzanne somers
Source: MEGA

Hamel says his late wife has appeared to him from beyond the grave.

Hamel explained: "It's a Latin song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off."

That wasn't the first time Hamel claimed ghostly things happened since Somers' death.

In January 2024, the grieving widower claimed she came to him in another peculiar way about three months after she passed.

The former Anniversary Game host recalled how "a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen – and then the living room and the dining room" then "hovered" in front of a framed picture of him and his sweetie.

He added: "A few weeks later, I opened all the doors and windows and I saw the same hummingbird – they all have very distinctive colorings – and I walked over and extended my hands.

"The hummingbird jumps into my hands – and she tucks in her little feet. All I felt was her belly. She was safe."

