Disgraced 'Weinstein 2.0' Filmmaker James Toback Ordered to Pay $1.6BILLION After Being Accused of Preying on Dozens of Young Actresses at Peak of #MeToo Movement

The 40 women involved in the lawsuit are just a fraction of the hundreds who have accused Toback of sexual misconduct, many of whom spoke out at the height of the #MeToo movement.

In 2018, it was reported 395 women accused Toback of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them.

The smaller subsection of women involved in the lawsuit reportedly won their case on a default judgment, as Toback did not attend the trial.

Although the lawsuit was filed back in December of 2022, the trial only began this year and lasted for just seven days.