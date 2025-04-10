Disgraced 'Weinstein 2.0' Filmmaker James Toback Ordered to Pay $1.6BILLION After Being Accused of Preying on Dozens of Young Actresses at Peak of #MeToo Movement
Filmmaker James Toback has been ordered to pay back $1.6billion after a sexual assault trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced movie exec — "dubbed Weinstein 2.0" — has been told by a judge to pay $1.68billion after 40 women joined together to accuse him in court of sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercion and psychological abuse.
The 40 women involved in the lawsuit are just a fraction of the hundreds who have accused Toback of sexual misconduct, many of whom spoke out at the height of the #MeToo movement.
In 2018, it was reported 395 women accused Toback of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them.
The smaller subsection of women involved in the lawsuit reportedly won their case on a default judgment, as Toback did not attend the trial.
Although the lawsuit was filed back in December of 2022, the trial only began this year and lasted for just seven days.
All 40 of the women spoke at the trial, with half testifying in person for the jury while the other half testified via video depositions.
The $1.68billion judgment is reportedly divided between $280million in compensatory damages and $1.4billion punitive damages.
It was only possible for their lawsuit to be filed because of New York's Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window in which alleged sexual abuse survivors could levy civil claims, even if their abuse had occurred outside the statute of limitations.
Speaking after the verdict was announced, Brad Beckworth, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said: "This verdict is about justice. But more importantly, it's about taking power back from the abusers — and their and enablers — and returning it to those he tried to control and silence.
"Today, a jury from the greater New York Community spoke very clearly and sent a message that reverberates far beyond this courtroom: no one is above accountability. The movement is not over. There is more work to do."
The actress Mary Monahan, the lead plaintiff for the lawsuit, said: "This is not just a verdict — it's validation.
"For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me. Believed us. That changes everything," she continued. "This verdict is more than a number — it's a declaration.
Teddi Mellencamp's Funeral Arrangements Underway as She Battles Cancer — With Her Dad Asking If She Wants To Be Laid to Rest in 'Group Family Mausoleum'
"We are not disposable. We are not liars. We are not collateral damage in someone else's power trip. The world knows now what we've always known: what he did was real. And what we did — standing up, speaking out — was right."
Fellow plaintiff Karen Sklaire Watson declared that New York City was now a safer place for women after the verdict against Toback.
"We're drawing a line in the sand: Predators cannot hide behind fame, money, or power," she said via a statement. "Not here. Not anymore."
Toback was first hit with numerous accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault in 2017, shortly after numerous women spoke out against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.