Brad Pitt's Revenge! How Star's Thriving Life is Taunting Bitter Ex Angelina Jolie as Pair Continue to Wage Winery War
April 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
F1 may not have won Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards March 15, but the film's leading man, Brad Pitt, is still going to walk away a winner. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old is poised to take home a staggering $100 million two-movie payday after getting a deal green-lit for the sequel.
"It's mind-boggling what has happened with F1, where it became the most financially successful film of his career and a Best Picture Oscar nominee, and now the sequel is being planned out and written and things are moving very, very fast," said the source.
"This is nothing short of a massive windfall for everybody involved, and it puts Brad within spitting distance of billionaire status, if he isn't firmly there already."
Jolie Fuming Over Pitt’s Money Moves
One person not celebrating his recent string of successes: ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Especially as Pitt is now trying to scuttle the reported $67million sale of her shares in the French winery Château Miraval that they once owned together.
"It bugs Angelina that Brad has money to burn while she has to be a whole lot more cautious," said the source.
"Yes, he paid his share of child support and still does in the case of his younger kids, but her daily costs are astronomical and as wealthy as she is, there's a lot of pressure on Angie to balance the books."
Battle of the Exes
Despite finalizing their divorce in 2024, Jolie, 50, and Pitt – who share six children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt – have been locked in a bitter, never-ending legal battle over the winery.
In 2022, the Moneyball star sued the Oscar-winning actress for allegedly selling her stake in their family business to the liquor company Stoli without his approval – a war RadarOnline.com's source said continues to cost Angie millions of dollars.
RadarOnline.com has previously reported Brad intended for his children to inherit the property and that Angelina needed to liquidate her assets for ready cash. She's said the "painful" events preceding the divorce – including an alleged drunken fight on a private plane – have prevented her and the kids from returning to the property in the South of France. (Following an investigation, no charges were brought; he is estranged from most, if not all, of his children.)
Jolie’s Earnings Dip Amid Pitt Battle
"It hasn't helped that her career has been somewhat stagnating, at least as far as her earning power," the source admitted of the star, who has recently appeared in art-house fare like 2024's Maria.
"The days of her routinely commanding $15 million and upwards are few and far between, so she's needed to dip into her savings for a lot of these bills, whereas Brad's got no such problem."
Brad has no plans to back down. "He's said from the start that it's his duty to see this through and expose her and the way she acted, so the world can see that he was truly wronged," said the source.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Brad has asked a Los Angeles judge to force Yuri Shefler, who owns the Stoli Group, to appear for a remote deposition. The actor alleged Shefler, 58, orchestrated the sale of Angie's shares – and is someone that his legal team should get to question.
He claims the sale breached a "mutual understanding" between the exes that neither would sell without the other's consent. "Brad wants all her enablers to be held accountable, too," the source explained. "Brad swears this guy is key to his argument that Angie went behind his back."
Victory Lap
A source close to Brad told RadarOnline.com: "The business dispute is separate from his film and career's success." Still, as they say, living well is the best revenge. In addition to building his real estate portfolio and world-class art collection, he's also been spoiling girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
The Fight Club star has been dating the 33-year-old Vice President of Los Angeles-based brand Anita Ko Jewelry since late 2022 – and their relationship has only gotten tighter.
"He totally trusts her and has no doubt they'll make it in the long run," reveals the source. Brad even brought Ines with him to Greece, where he's currently shooting his new psychological thriller, The Riders, alongside Julianne Nicholson and Coco Greenstone.
"She's basically his spouse at this point, they live together and have merged their lives in so many ways. They can't stand to be apart."