Brad Pitt's Revenge! How Star's Thriving Life is Taunting Bitter Ex Angelina Jolie as Pair Continue to Wage Winery War

F1 may not have won Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards March 15, but the film's leading man, Brad Pitt, is still going to walk away a winner. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old is poised to take home a staggering $100 million two-movie payday after getting a deal green-lit for the sequel.

"It's mind-boggling what has happened with F1, where it became the most financially successful film of his career and a Best Picture Oscar nominee, and now the sequel is being planned out and written and things are moving very, very fast," said the source.

"This is nothing short of a massive windfall for everybody involved, and it puts Brad within spitting distance of billionaire status, if he isn't firmly there already."