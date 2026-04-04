Embattled Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Chris Nanos 'Stopped by TSA With Loaded, Undeclared Gun in Carry-On Bag at Checkpoint,' Bombshell Records Claim

Longtime Tucson resident Cory Stephens told Fox News Digital she complained to the Pima County Board of Supervisors at a public meeting on November 12, 2024, alleging that Nanos faced no repercussions for the airport incident.

"If a private citizen had encountered that at the airport, the consequences would have been greater,” Stephens noted to the outlet.

The woman claimed she only found out about the TSA checkpoint incident involving Nanos from "local circles" and brought the situation up at the board meeting after not hearing anything about it via local news outlets.

"We as citizens want answers. The safety of our community is at stake," she expressed in her phone interview.