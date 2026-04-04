'Desperate' Meghan Markle Dragged for Posting Prince Harry and Son Archie Skiing Video After Husband's Saucy Texts With Female Reporter Emerge: 'She's Spiraling'

Markle was mocked online for the timing of the release of a rare video of the father and son, one day after Harry's flirty conversations with another woman were shared in court. He previously testified that he had met Griffiths only once in 2011 and cut off contact the day after discovering she was a member of the media.

"Quick, let's use the children to distract the public from Harry lying in court and being in bed with the press," one person snarked on Reddit.

"This flirting with 'Griff' and creepy 'movie snuggles' debacle is so effing messy. MM is literally SPIRALING," a second user noted.

"Please, everybody, stop looking at the flirty text messages H had with a journalist," a third commenter joked in response to the video.

"She thought she was the only person to call him H and to be brought to Botswana when, in truth, she was one of many women," a fourth noted about Markle.