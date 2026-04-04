'Desperate' Meghan Markle Dragged for Posting Prince Harry and Son Archie Skiing Video After Husband's Saucy Texts With Female Reporter Emerge: 'She's Spiraling'
April 4 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was roasted for sharing a "desperate" video of her husband, whizzing down a ski slope on the heels of the duke's saucy texts to a female reporter coming out in court, reminding royal fans of his Playboy past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry's exchanges with The Daily Mail's Charlotte Griffiths saw him calling her "sugar," sending "kisses," and engaging in other flirtations, which were revealed this week as his civil case against the tabloid's publisher, Associated Newspapers, is now in a judge's hands.
Meghan Markle Shares Rare Father and Son Video of Prince Harry and Archie
Markle, 44, posted a video of "My boys," showing Harry, 41, flying down a completely empty slope under a bluebird sky, while their six-year-old son, Archie, trailed behind him at a solid clip with no poles.
"Quick learner, Archie! So proud," the former cable TV actress raved about her son's skiing skills, which appeared to be quite advanced for a child raised in the Southern California coastal town of Montecito.
While Markle has posted photos from ski trips with gal pals in the past, it's the first time she's shown how Archie has become such a talented athlete, although she once again made sure he was completely unrecognizable. The video was taken from behind and showed a child bundled up in a gray snowsuit, a black helmet, and gloves.
Meghan Markle 'Is Literally Spiraling'
Markle was mocked online for the timing of the release of a rare video of the father and son, one day after Harry's flirty conversations with another woman were shared in court. He previously testified that he had met Griffiths only once in 2011 and cut off contact the day after discovering she was a member of the media.
"Quick, let's use the children to distract the public from Harry lying in court and being in bed with the press," one person snarked on Reddit.
"This flirting with 'Griff' and creepy 'movie snuggles' debacle is so effing messy. MM is literally SPIRALING," a second user noted.
"Please, everybody, stop looking at the flirty text messages H had with a journalist," a third commenter joked in response to the video.
"She thought she was the only person to call him H and to be brought to Botswana when, in truth, she was one of many women," a fourth noted about Markle.
Prince Harry Earned 'Mr. Mischief' Nickname
Markle is fuming over the situation involving her husband's text to Griffiths, with a source close to the situation telling RadarOnline exclusively, "This has led to Harry picking up the nickname 'Flirty Harry' because of the tone of those messages, and Meghan is fuming that all of this is now doing the rounds."
"Meghan feels it is embarrassing and frustrating, especially given how hard they have worked to control their narrative, and now these old conversations are being picked apart publicly."
The texts showed Griffiths had given Harry the nickname "Mr. Mischief" and had also called him "H," as they exchanged messages about a "fun weekend of naughtiness" on December 4, 2011, which were revealed in London's High Court.
The two met in June 2011 and exchanged phone numbers at a party. The prince resurfaced in December 2011, hitting up Griffiths via Facebook, where she signed off on one coquettish message, "Smooches, CG String. Xxx."
Charlotte Griffiths Called Prince Harry 'H' Before Meghan Markle Did
The following month, Griffiths called Harry “H Bomb" and told him in a text, "We missed you so much at Arthur’s last week."
He wrote back, "I WISH I was there sugar, but unfortunately stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff :( Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table, obvi!!”
Harry playfully added: “Just wish I could have been there ... especially now that you’re there! Do u ever work?!!.... Hope you’re really well Griff ... Miss our movie snuggles!!"