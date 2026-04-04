EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Actress Slated for Signing Up For 'Crass' Jeffrey Epstein Drama That Is a 'Kick in the Face for Predator's Victims'

The miniseries, backed by Sony Pictures Television, is set to dramatize Epstein's crimes and the investigation that exposed them. Dern, 59, is said to be in talks to portray Julie K Brown, whose reporting for the Miami Herald brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein's case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Laura Dern is facing huge criticism after being linked to an upcoming TV drama about Jeffrey Epstein, with critics describing the project as a "kick in the face" for victims, even before production has begun.

Industry coverage has described the project as an "explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors."

Dern appeared to confirm her involvement by sharing a news report on X, and adding: "Some personal news."

The adaptation is said to be in development by Sharon Hoffman and Eileen Myers.

The series is believed to draw on Brown's book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, charting years of reporting that identified dozens of victims and contributed to the eventual arrests of Epstein and his fixer Ghislaine Maxwell .

Another production insider said: "The aim here is to reflect the years of investigative work and the broader system that allowed these crimes to go unchecked for so long. It's not about elevating Epstein as a figure, but about examining the mechanisms of power, accountability, and the difficult process of exposing the truth."

A source familiar with its development said: "From the outset, the creative direction has been focused on the journalism and the experiences of those who came forward. There is a conscious effort to avoid turning deeply traumatic events into spectacle, and instead to highlight the persistence it took to bring these stories into the open."

However, the reaction online has been swift and hostile.

One social media user said: "Once a series or movie is made about a subject, the issue is forgotten because the public falsely believes that they are watching the full story. There's still so much more that we don't know yet."

Another wrote: "We don't need to make a series of real-life crimes and trauma to profit off of those. Not everything has to be made for the sake of entertainment. Leave the victims alone."

A third critic described the project as "tasteless," while another said: "They will make a prestige drama about Epstein before they ever put his associates in a courtroom. The series is not justice. It is a substitute for it."

Yet another critic said: "This is a crass kick in the teeth for Epstein's victims. What is Laura doing getting involved in this?"