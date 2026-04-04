EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Riddled With Worry' Meghan Markle Will Be 'Stolen From Him By Actor Hunk' As She 'Prepares For Big-Screen Comeback'
April 4 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be "riddled with worry" Meghan Markle could be "stolen from him by an actor hunk" as she considers a bold return to Hollywood with more provocative roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Markle, 44, the former Suits actress turned Duchess, have spent recent years building a post-royal media career in the United States following their 2020 departure from royal duties.
Prince Harry Anxious Over Meghan Markle's Hollywood Return
However, shifting fortunes, including the end of their Spotify deal and a scaled-back Netflix arrangement, have prompted renewed focus on Meghan's next move.
Insiders now said she is actively exploring a return to acting, potentially embracing edgier, more daring roles as she seeks to reestablish herself in the entertainment industry she left behind in 2017.
A source close to the couple said: "Harry is genuinely riddled with worry that Meghan could be stolen from him by an actor hunk if she throws herself back into that world, especially if the roles involve intense on-screen chemistry."
The insider added, "He supports her, but there is a real underlying anxiety about what a full Hollywood comeback could bring and how it might change their dynamic.
"The idea of Meghan returning to showbiz in a big way, particularly in more provocative roles, has made Harry deeply uneasy – he knows the environment she would be stepping back into, and it is not something he is entirely comfortable with."
Shifting Professional Strategy and New Roles
Insiders said Markle's expected return to acting reflects a changing professional landscape.
While her and Harry's early media ventures attracted global attention, recent projects have delivered hugely mixed results, prompting a reassessment of strategy.
Sources suggested discussions around a return to acting for Markle have become increasingly serious, with the duchess reportedly considering roles that would mark a departure from her previous image.
Industry insiders said such a move could help her stand out in a competitive market, though it may also invite renewed scrutiny.
'I Think She Should Come Back'
A source claimed Markle feels acting remains the area where she has proven credibility and experience. They add she is aware opportunities have narrowed in recent years and believes a strong screen role could restore momentum.
According to insiders, there is also recognition a high-impact project, even one seen as controversial, could reposition her within the industry.
Actor Eric Roberts, who has previously worked with Markle, expressed confidence in her potential return. He declared, "She will come back." His wife, Eliza Roberts, added: "It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing."
She also noted, "Her role in Suits was very alluring. Her making love with another man, that was just – (the royal family) have never seen anything like that."
Eric added, "I think she should come back. I think she will come back. And I think she is going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."
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Despite Harry's apparent concerns, those close to the couple say he remains committed to supporting Markle's ambitions.
Insiders describe him as aligned with his wife's long-term goals, as he grapples with the implications of a return to an industry that once defined her life.
The prospect of Meghan stepping back into acting – particularly in roles that push boundaries – is now said to represent both an opportunity and a challenge, as the couple navigates the next phase of their public and professional identity.