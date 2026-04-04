EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Riddled With Worry' Meghan Markle Will Be 'Stolen From Him By Actor Hunk' As She 'Prepares For Big-Screen Comeback'

However, shifting fortunes, including the end of their Spotify deal and a scaled-back Netflix arrangement, have prompted renewed focus on Meghan's next move.

Insiders now said she is actively exploring a return to acting, potentially embracing edgier, more daring roles as she seeks to reestablish herself in the entertainment industry she left behind in 2017.

A source close to the couple said: "Harry is genuinely riddled with worry that Meghan could be stolen from him by an actor hunk if she throws herself back into that world, especially if the roles involve intense on-screen chemistry."

The insider added, "He supports her, but there is a real underlying anxiety about what a full Hollywood comeback could bring and how it might change their dynamic.

"The idea of Meghan returning to showbiz in a big way, particularly in more provocative roles, has made Harry deeply uneasy – he knows the environment she would be stepping back into, and it is not something he is entirely comfortable with."