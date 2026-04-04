Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Riddled With Worry' Meghan Markle Will Be 'Stolen From Him By Actor Hunk' As She 'Prepares For Big-Screen Comeback'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be afraid what his wife's next venture could bring.

April 4 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is said to be "riddled with worry" Meghan Markle could be "stolen from him by an actor hunk" as she considers a bold return to Hollywood with more provocative roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Markle, 44, the former Suits actress turned Duchess, have spent recent years building a post-royal media career in the United States following their 2020 departure from royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Anxious Over Meghan Markle's Hollywood Return

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Prince Harry is said to feel riddled with worry over Markle’s potential return to acting.

However, shifting fortunes, including the end of their Spotify deal and a scaled-back Netflix arrangement, have prompted renewed focus on Meghan's next move.

Insiders now said she is actively exploring a return to acting, potentially embracing edgier, more daring roles as she seeks to reestablish herself in the entertainment industry she left behind in 2017.

A source close to the couple said: "Harry is genuinely riddled with worry that Meghan could be stolen from him by an actor hunk if she throws herself back into that world, especially if the roles involve intense on-screen chemistry."

The insider added, "He supports her, but there is a real underlying anxiety about what a full Hollywood comeback could bring and how it might change their dynamic.

"The idea of Meghan returning to showbiz in a big way, particularly in more provocative roles, has made Harry deeply uneasy – he knows the environment she would be stepping back into, and it is not something he is entirely comfortable with."

Article continues below advertisement

Shifting Professional Strategy and New Roles

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess has sought to reestablish her career after a scaled-back Netflix deal.

Insiders said Markle's expected return to acting reflects a changing professional landscape.

While her and Harry's early media ventures attracted global attention, recent projects have delivered hugely mixed results, prompting a reassessment of strategy.

Sources suggested discussions around a return to acting for Markle have become increasingly serious, with the duchess reportedly considering roles that would mark a departure from her previous image.

Industry insiders said such a move could help her stand out in a competitive market, though it may also invite renewed scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think She Should Come Back'

Photo of Eric Robets and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Actor Eric Roberts expressed confidence that the Duchess will come back to work.

A source claimed Markle feels acting remains the area where she has proven credibility and experience. They add she is aware opportunities have narrowed in recent years and believes a strong screen role could restore momentum.

According to insiders, there is also recognition a high-impact project, even one seen as controversial, could reposition her within the industry.

Actor Eric Roberts, who has previously worked with Markle, expressed confidence in her potential return. He declared, "She will come back." His wife, Eliza Roberts, added: "It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing."

She also noted, "Her role in Suits was very alluring. Her making love with another man, that was just – (the royal family) have never seen anything like that."

Eric added, "I think she should come back. I think she will come back. And I think she is going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of David Bowie

EXCLUSIVE: Sad Secret Behind David Bowie's Chameleon-Like Character Changes — Rocker 'Was Paying Tribute to His Suicide Victim Schizophrenic Half-Brother'

dolly partons childhood secrets exposed abuse addiction

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Dark Family Secrets Exposed! Inside the Country Icon's Childhood Riddled With Abuse, Addiction, Suicide Scare and Sister Rivalry

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has remained committed to his wife’s ambitions despite his underlying anxiety.

Despite Harry's apparent concerns, those close to the couple say he remains committed to supporting Markle's ambitions.

Insiders describe him as aligned with his wife's long-term goals, as he grapples with the implications of a return to an industry that once defined her life.

The prospect of Meghan stepping back into acting – particularly in roles that push boundaries – is now said to represent both an opportunity and a challenge, as the couple navigates the next phase of their public and professional identity.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.