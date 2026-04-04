Queen Elizabeth 'Ordered Staff to Ignore Meghan Markle's Tiara Request' — After Late Monarch 'Was Not Pleased' With Prince Harry’s Demands Before Royal Wedding

Another palace insider told the author that Markle was late for the hair appointment, leaving a fuming Harry to chastise Kelly for telling the queen about his rude requests.

"There was already an atmosphere before Angela arrived. Meghan was nowhere to be seen. Harry poked the box and said 'Is that it?' Then he stood over Angela and said he did not like her whining to his grandmother," the source claimed

"Angela gave it straight back. She said that she did not like him getting all these people to push her when she was just doing her job. She tried to tell him about the history and how it was for their own sake, but he walked out," said the insider.

The queen's aide tried to put the situation aside and "decided to put it down to pre-wedding nerves. All Angela did was to try to protect them, a former colleague said about Harry and Markle, who would go on to earn the nickname "Duchess Difficult."