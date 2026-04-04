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Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Faces 'Ultimate Music Industry Embarrassment' In Wake of DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Sean Preston and Jayden James Spears are Britney's main concern following her arrest.

April 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is facing what insiders describe as the "ultimate music industry embarrassment" after her recent DUI arrest, with claims she may be forced to release new music on social media as record labels refuse to work with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spears, 44, is said to have been attempting to reconnect with music executives in recent months in a bid to relaunch her pop career after years away from the mainstream spotlight.

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'Executives Are Extremely Hesitant to Get Involved'

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears has faced backlash after a suspected DUI arrest.

However, those efforts have coincided with a suspected DUI arrest earlier this month in Newbury Park, California, where she was stopped after reports of erratic driving on the US 101 freeway. Authorities have yet to confirm whether charges will be filed, with a court appearance scheduled for May 4.

At the same time, Spears is pursuing legal action against former bodyguard Thomas Bunbury, whom she accuses of unlawfully accessing her private devices and iCloud account following his dismissal in August.

A music industry source said: "There is a growing feeling that this situation represents an ultimate music industry embarrassment for her, because doors that might once have been open are now firmly closed."

They added: "Right now, executives are extremely hesitant to get involved, and the reality is that no major label wants to take the risk given everything that is going on around her."

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Record labels have reportedly refused to work with the 44-year-old pop star recently.

According to the insider, Spears' attempts to rebuild professional relationships have been met with caution.

"She has reached out in an effort to restart conversations and rebuild bridges, but the response has been very guarded," they said.

"People are wary of committing to a comeback while there are ongoing concerns about stability." The source added this has left Spears in a difficult position professionally.

"The harsh reality is that if she wants to put out new music in the current climate, she may have to do it independently," they said.

"There is talk that she could be left with the humiliation of having to release her music on social media platforms just to get it heard, because traditional industry backing is not there right now."

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Britney Spears' Legal Dispute Explained

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears pursued legal action against a former bodyguard for allegedly hacking her iCloud.

Alongside these challenges, Spears is dealing with a separate legal dispute involving Bunbury. Through her attorney, she has issued a cease-and-desist letter alleging he accessed her personal data without authorization and violated state and federal laws.

She has demanded the deletion of any materials obtained and disclosure of whether any files were shared. A legal source said, "The allegations she is making are serious, and if they are substantiated, there could be significant consequences."

They added: "She is seeking clarity about what was accessed and whether any of that information has been distributed."

Another source close to Spears said: "She feels deeply violated by what she believes has happened and is determined to pursue accountability. It has added a significant amount of stress at an already difficult time."

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Those close to Spears have encouraged her to seek structured support and rehabilitation.

The alleged hacking incidents are said to have occurred after Bunbury's dismissal, with Spears reportedly locked out of her accounts on multiple occasions. The claims have not been independently verified, and Bunbury has not publicly responded.

Spears was recently seen in public for the first time since her arrest, visiting the Malibu Country Mart, where she appeared composed. The incident itself followed reports of erratic driving, with Spears the sole occupant of the vehicle and undergoing field sobriety tests at the scene.

In a statement, her representative described the situation as "an unfortunate incident that (was) completely inexcusable." They said: "She is going to take the right steps and comply with the law. Hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

The representative added: "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time." Another insider said: "Those around her are encouraging her to seek structured support, whether that is rehab or a formal program.

"There is a feeling that without that kind of framework, she is at risk of continuing to make decisions that could further impact both her personal life and career."

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