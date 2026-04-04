Megyn Kelly Sparks Wild Theory About Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's 'Bimbofication' Scandal After Fired 'ICE Barbie' Took 'Such a Beating' Amid Affair Allegations
April 4 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has floated a wild theory she "heard" that Kristi Noem leaked the "bimbofication" photos of her cross-dressing husband, Bryon, to drum up sympathy after being fired from her DHS post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, made the claims about the former Donald Trump cabinet member, 54, during her April 3 SiriusXM show, adding that it also helped bolster why Kristi may have allegedly had an affair with her top DHS aide, Corey Lewandowski.
Megyn Kelly on the Theory That Kristi Noem Leaked Her Husband's Fetish Photos
Bryon allegedly paid three very large-breasted "bimbofication" models $25,000 for racy online chats, and one of them allegedly leaked pictures to the Daily Mail showing him wearing balloons under a tight shirt and pink hot pants after the payments stopped.
"There are rumors now, and some reporting even that the reason this came out, I've heard that it was like bitter women in the big-breasted world who were blackmailing him for money, who weren't getting paid, so that they came out with it," Kelly acknowledged.
"But I've also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating getting fired in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair, allegedly, and she wanted people to know, hello, this is what I'm dealing with," the podcaster observed about Bryon, whom Kristi has been married to for 33 years.
Kristi Noem Was Able to 'Shift the Narrative' About Affair Allegations
"And it did immediately shift the narrative on her. I was like, whoa, I understand everything," Kelly noted, as she changed her tune about why Kristi may have been having an affair with the former 2016 Trump campaign manager.
The former Fox News host brought up speculation that Kristi and Bryon may have been in a "cuckold" relationship, as Kelly noted her producers were laughing in her earpiece as she described how that involves a situation where one partner derives sexual arousal or pleasure from their partner having s-- with a third party, as in the former South Dakota governor's alleged romance with Lewandowski.
Megyn Kelly Thinks Kristi and Bryon Noem 'Struck a Deal' in Their Marriage
Kelly said she didn't buy into the "cuck" fetish, noting, "I don't think that's what this is," as she believed that the former high school sweethearts and devout Christians continued to stay together due to her political career.
"One of the text messages that came out between Bryon and one of the big-breasted ladies was something like, 'I can’t leave or something.' And it seemed more to me like it was a marriage of like, OK, she’s in politics. She was in the house. She was the governor of South Dakota. Now she’s DHS chief. She needs somebody on her arm," the former Today host noted.
"The husband she married when they were just young people. So, he had kind of struck the deal, and she was going to be able to screw around with Corey or whomever, and he was going to be able to do this, and now she’s gotta act shocked," Kelly added about how Kristi claimed she was "devastated" and "blindsided" about her husband's "bimbofication" fetish.
'I Feel for Kristi Noem' After Bryon's Fetish Was Revealed
On her April 3 The Megyn Kelly Show, the host said the situation with Bryon did make her "feel for Kristi Noem," and that "it puts a totally different spin on the affair she's allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski."
Kelly said of the new Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, "Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point."
She quickly corrected to note, "I mean, like it's not noble. They're both married, have children, and all. I'm just saying it definitely gives a different look at it," about the alleged affair, "because you never know what's going on in someone's marriage."