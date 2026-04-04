Megyn Kelly Sparks Wild Theory About Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's 'Bimbofication' Scandal After Fired 'ICE Barbie' Took 'Such a Beating' Amid Affair Allegations

Kelly said she didn't buy into the "cuck" fetish, noting, "I don't think that's what this is," as she believed that the former high school sweethearts and devout Christians continued to stay together due to her political career.

"One of the text messages that came out between Bryon and one of the big-breasted ladies was something like, 'I can’t leave or something.' And it seemed more to me like it was a marriage of like, OK, she’s in politics. She was in the house. She was the governor of South Dakota. Now she’s DHS chief. She needs somebody on her arm," the former Today host noted.

"The husband she married when they were just young people. So, he had kind of struck the deal, and she was going to be able to screw around with Corey or whomever, and he was going to be able to do this, and now she’s gotta act shocked," Kelly added about how Kristi claimed she was "devastated" and "blindsided" about her husband's "bimbofication" fetish.