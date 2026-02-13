EXCLUSIVE: 9021-Woes! How Divorce, Debt and a Crapped-Out Career are Driving Tori Spelling to the Brink

Days before the '90s After Dark Party, Spelling was set to cohost with fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green, the 52-year-old divorced mom of five announced she'd be a no-show, citing health concerns.

The So Notorious alum – who in October finalized her divorce from Dean McDermott, with whom she shares Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8 – assured fans she was fine and simply needed to "listen to her body."

But insiders suggested the situation is far more serious.

"She's carrying so much on her shoulders right now – between money worries, raising the kids on her own, the lack of steady acting work, and everything that's still unresolved with Dean. It's all become too much. She's completely exhausted, and it's clearly affecting her health," the insider explained.

According to the source, on top of the emotional pain of her 18-year marriage ending, financial pressures are "never far from her mind."