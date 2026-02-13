Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 9021-Woes! How Divorce, Debt and a Crapped-Out Career are Driving Tori Spelling to the Brink

Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling has been facing mounting pressure from divorce, debt, and career struggles tied to her '90210' legacy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Troubled Tori Spelling abruptly pulled out of a long-planned Las Vegas gig last month, causing alarmed pals to fear for the well-being of the stressed-out star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is not like Tori at all. Anyone who knows her knows how serious things have to be for her to miss anything work-related," an insider confided.

Stress and Money Take Toll

Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green was set to cohost the '90s After Dark Party before Tori Spelling withdrew, citing health concerns.

Days before the '90s After Dark Party, Spelling was set to cohost with fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green, the 52-year-old divorced mom of five announced she'd be a no-show, citing health concerns.

The So Notorious alum – who in October finalized her divorce from Dean McDermott, with whom she shares Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8 – assured fans she was fine and simply needed to "listen to her body."

But insiders suggested the situation is far more serious.

"She's carrying so much on her shoulders right now – between money worries, raising the kids on her own, the lack of steady acting work, and everything that's still unresolved with Dean. It's all become too much. She's completely exhausted, and it's clearly affecting her health," the insider explained.

According to the source, on top of the emotional pain of her 18-year marriage ending, financial pressures are "never far from her mind."

Court Records Reveal Crushing Debt

Source: MEGA

Court records show Dean McDermott and Spelling accumulated more than $1.7million in tax bills and debt.

Court records show that she and Dean, 59, racked up more than $1.7million in tax bills and faced lawsuits over unpaid credit cards and personal loans.

The millions Tori earned during her small-screen heyday – and the $800,000 inheritance from her late TV titan dad, Aaron Spelling – are "long gone," and she's scrambling to stay afloat, the insider said.

"She's constantly living in the red, and she has been for years," the source shared.

Mega-Rich Mom Refuses Bailout

Source: MEGA

Sources said Candy Spelling, worth a reported $600million, has declined to financially assist her daughter.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spelling's mega-rich mom, Candy Spelling, 80, is worth a reported $600million.

The insider said: "Candy could bail her out in a heartbeat, but she won't do it. It's got to be tough for Tori to know her mom could ease all this stress and just chooses not to.

"Tori is cracking under the weight of everything she's dealing with."

