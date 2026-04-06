Donald Trump Shrugs Off Profanity-Laced Iran Rant on Easter Sunday — Says He Used Vulgar Language 'Only to Make My Point'

The president addressed the backlash head-on just one day after his explosive Truth Social post raised eyebrows for both its language and timing.

Donald Trump has brushed off criticism over his profanity-filled Easter warning to Iran, making it clear that he meant every word, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president said he used vulgar language intentionally to emphasize his point.

His response signaled there would be no apology, even as critics slammed the tone of the message.

"Only to make my point," he said on April 6. "I think you've heard it before."

His original Easter Sunday post warned Iran of serious consequences tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Q: Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post? Trump: Only to make my point. I think you've heard it before pic.twitter.com/hzvQpPIWHN

The message drew immediate attention for its explicit tone and dramatic threats.

Despite praise from a few MAGA allies, the post drew immediate attention for its explicit language and dramatic warning of potential strikes on infrastructure if Iran failed to comply.

"Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b------ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump added.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote at the time.

She didn’t stop there, adding: "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

"On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted," she wrote on X. "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

Among the loudest critics was Marjorie Taylor Greene , who fired off a lengthy response condemning the message and those around the president.

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Greene also took aim at the broader implications of Trump's warning, arguing the conflict has been misrepresented and could have serious consequences.

"I'm not defending Iran," she wrote, while claiming the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has been distorted.

She warned Trump's rhetoric could harm civilians, adding that threats to target infrastructure would hurt "the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."

Greene also zeroed in on the timing, framing her criticism through religion.

"On Easter, of all days," she wrote, "We as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins."

She went even further, declaring: "Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians. Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace. Not escalating war that is hurting people."

Greene concluded: "This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024… This is not making America great again, this is evil."