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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Shrugs Off Profanity-Laced Iran Rant on Easter Sunday — Says He Used Vulgar Language 'Only to Make My Point'

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Source: mega

Donald Trump brushed off backlash over his profanity-filled Iran rant, defending his choice of words.

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April 6 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has brushed off criticism over his profanity-filled Easter warning to Iran, making it clear that he meant every word, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president addressed the backlash head-on just one day after his explosive Truth Social post raised eyebrows for both its language and timing.

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Trump Defends His Shocking Words

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image of The president said he used vulgar language intentionally to emphasize his point.
Source: mega

The president said he used vulgar language intentionally to emphasize his point.

When questioned about the vulgar phrasing, Trump didn't walk it back.

"Only to make my point," he said on April 6. "I think you've heard it before."

His response signaled there would be no apology, even as critics slammed the tone of the message.

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Source: @HQNewsNow/X

His original Easter Sunday post warned Iran of serious consequences tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Explosive Easter Post

image of The message drew immediate attention for its explicit tone and dramatic threats.
Source: mega

The message drew immediate attention for its explicit tone and dramatic threats.

Trump's original rant, shared early Sunday morning, targeted Iran amid escalating tensions tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote at the time.

"Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b------ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump added.

He concluded: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Despite praise from a few MAGA allies, the post drew immediate attention for its explicit language and dramatic warning of potential strikes on infrastructure if Iran failed to comply.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Trump

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with a fiery post condemning Trump's remarks.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with a fiery post condemning Trump's remarks.

Among the loudest critics was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fired off a lengthy response condemning the message and those around the president.

"On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted," she wrote on X. "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

She didn’t stop there, adding: "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

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War and Faith Concerns

image of Greene warned his rhetoric could escalate tensions and harm civilians.
Source: mega

Greene warned his rhetoric could escalate tensions and harm civilians.

Greene also took aim at the broader implications of Trump's warning, arguing the conflict has been misrepresented and could have serious consequences.

"I'm not defending Iran," she wrote, while claiming the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has been distorted.

She warned Trump's rhetoric could harm civilians, adding that threats to target infrastructure would hurt "the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."

Greene also zeroed in on the timing, framing her criticism through religion.

"On Easter, of all days," she wrote, "We as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins."

She went even further, declaring: "Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians. Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace. Not escalating war that is hurting people."

Greene concluded: "This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024… This is not making America great again, this is evil."

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