Missing Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as New Details Surface About the Desert Surrounding Her $1Million Arizona Home
April 6 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The baffling case of missing Nancy Guthrie has had a new layer added to the mystery, with details of the desert surrounding her million-dollar home being released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There has been zero trace of the 84-year-old after she was abducted from her Arizona residence on January 31.
'Body Disposals' in Tucson's Remote Surroundings?
On Brian Entin's April 3 episode of his investigative show, the NewsNation senior national correspondent spoke with retired Pima County SWAT commander Bob Krieger about the investigation, as he explained just how vast the desert truly is.
"Tucson is surrounded by mountains in each direction. And once you get on, essentially, the back side of any of those, that’s where the remoteness starts,” Krieger told Entin. The biggest area, geographically, is going out to the west.
"And out there is where we encounter a lot of activity from, you know, smuggling of all sorts, whether it be humans or drugs. things like that, to violent crimes, to, you know, body disposals."
While Nancy has yet to be found, Krieger said "a lot of bodies" are found in the desert year-round. However, that number usually increases during the summer months, "when people are crossing, and they don't know what to expect of the hot deserts."
'You Just Can't Find What You're Looking For'
According to the former SWAT member, the desert near Nancy's home has made it difficult for investigators to find her.
"There's just a ton of stuff going on out there, and it's just so vast," he explained. "And a lot of times, you know, you just can't find what you're looking for, even if you have very specific locations."
Krieger added, "Some of the roads when I used to work out here, they were like super highways for criminal activity. This little track here will take you 100 miles south and get you to Mexico if you want."
Nancy was reported missing to local police on February 1. While there is footage of the apparent kidnapper, no trace of the missing woman, who has three kids, including Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been found, and no one has been charged as of now.
Nancy Guthrie's Final Ride?
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy took an Uber to her daughter Annie's home for dinner the day before she was reported missing.
She was captured on video during the Uber ride, a clip that has yet to be released to the public, according to investigative reporter Dave Mack, who shared the detail on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.
"The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle," Mack explained previously. "This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned."
He also explained Nancy "only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie and (son-in-law) Tommaso [Cioni]... But again, the Uber driver video has been given to law enforcement. They haven't released it to the public."
Sheriff Chris Nanos Fumbles Case
Meanwhile, Sheriff Chris Nanos has received backlash for his numerous mistakes, as many believe he has fumbled the investigation. Others have encouraged the sheriff to step down from the case.
"I would say that he ruined a great department," the source claimed. "It’s savable if he steps aside."
"This is the lowest I've seen it. There’s a lot of embarrassment," a source noted of the current state of the investigation. "Especially with the news, kind of, conversations that they’ve had with Nanos, his interaction with the media."
The source added: "... Not only our local community, Arizona in general, but just the nation now sees that we have no faith in Chris Nanos."
Sheriff Nanos has yet to step down from the investigation as Nancy remains missing.