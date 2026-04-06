Missing Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as New Details Surface About the Desert Surrounding Her $1Million Arizona Home

There has been zero trace of the 84-year-old after she was abducted from her Arizona residence on January 31.

The baffling case of missing Nancy Guthrie has had a new layer added to the mystery, with details of the desert surrounding her million-dollar home being released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Brian Entin's April 3 episode of his investigative show, the NewsNation senior national correspondent spoke with retired Pima County SWAT commander Bob Krieger about the investigation, as he explained just how vast the desert truly is.

"Tucson is surrounded by mountains in each direction. And once you get on, essentially, the back side of any of those, that’s where the remoteness starts,” Krieger told Entin. The biggest area, geographically, is going out to the west.

"And out there is where we encounter a lot of activity from, you know, smuggling of all sorts, whether it be humans or drugs. things like that, to violent crimes, to, you know, body disposals."

While Nancy has yet to be found, Krieger said "a lot of bodies" are found in the desert year-round. However, that number usually increases during the summer months, "when people are crossing, and they don't know what to expect of the hot deserts."