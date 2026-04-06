EXCLUSIVE: How Kendra Duggar Could File for Divorce From Twisted Husband Joseph to Win Back Custody of Her Kids

Last month, the mother-of-four made it clear to Joseph in a phone call that she secured a lawyer that would only be representing her in the child endangerment case.

"Her main objective is to get [the kids] back," Matthews explained. "She almost certainly engaged separate counsel because she optically wants to be as far away from her husband as possible."

"In fact, I would not be surprised if she files for divorce to favor her optics," he continued. "Her counsel may then attempt to negotiate a plea agreement, where she accepts a more favorable deal and is allowed to get custody of her kids, at least sooner than later, if she agrees to act as a witness against her husband."