Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kendra Duggar
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Kendra Duggar Could File for Divorce From Twisted Husband Joseph to Win Back Custody of Her Kids

Kendra and Joseph Duggar were hit with child endangerment charges.
Source: Washington County Jail

Kendra and Joseph Duggar were hit with child endangerment charges.

April 6 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kendra Duggar could make a major move to ensure she gets custody of her four children back following her arrest as husband Joseph faces child molestation charges in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

On March 20, both Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and false imprisonment after authorities allegedly found locks on the outside of bedroom doors in their Arkansas home.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Duggar Could 'Testify as a Witness' Against Joseph

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kendra and Joseph Duggar share four children together.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar share four children together.

Their four children were removed from their custody and Kendra confirmed in a phone call to her husband in jail that she was no longer living with them.

While it's possible she could be convicted, Jordan Matthews, an entertainment attorney at Holtz Matthews LLP, exclusively told Radar that prosecutors might have brought the charges against her as a tactic to get her to "testify as a witness against her husband" amid his own legal woes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Duggar May File for Divorce to 'Favor' Optics

Kendra Duggar no longer lives with her children.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar no longer lives with her children.

Last month, the mother-of-four made it clear to Joseph in a phone call that she secured a lawyer that would only be representing her in the child endangerment case.

"Her main objective is to get [the kids] back," Matthews explained. "She almost certainly engaged separate counsel because she optically wants to be as far away from her husband as possible."

"In fact, I would not be surprised if she files for divorce to favor her optics," he continued. "Her counsel may then attempt to negotiate a plea agreement, where she accepts a more favorable deal and is allowed to get custody of her kids, at least sooner than later, if she agrees to act as a witness against her husband."

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra and Joseph's Interests May Be 'at Odds'

Kendra Duggar secured an attorney for her case.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar secured an attorney for her case.

Hiring her own attorney also indicated a shift in her mindset and evidence that she "perceives her own interests as being at odds with her husband," according to Jamie E. Wright, the founder of Wright Law Firm,

"She has changed her method of making decisions from a 'we' to a 'me' mentality in order to protect herself in a high-stress and high-risk legal situation," added Wright.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Clint Eastwood has continued living by his rules at 95, reflecting his enduring legacy and personal code.

EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood at 95 — And How the Man From Malpaso is STILL Living By His Rules

ghislaine maxwells jail break epstein files secrets

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Jail Break! Imprisoned Pimp 'Set to Spill Names and Dirty Secrets of Bigwigs in Epstein Files' for Freedom

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a child during a 2020 vacation.
Source: Washington County Jail

Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a child during a 2020 vacation.

As both cases move forward, Kendra's lawyer will have to create "clear distinctions" between her situation "and any other part of the storyline created by Joseph's charges" in Florida.

"One case could result in a much greater penalty than the other case," Wright pointed out. "Or one could enter into a plea agreement while the other contests the charges."

As Radar previously reported, the disgraced former reality star is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach. The alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, claimed he pushed her to sit on his lap and allegedly inappropriately touched her at other points throughout the trip.

Joseph was extradited to Florida late last month and has since been released on $600,000 bail.

His next court date is scheduled for April 20.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.