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Home > True Crime > Joseph Duggar

Disgraced Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra's Drastic Sacrifices to Post His $600K Bond After Child Molestation Arrest Revealed — Including 'Renting Out' Family Home

Photo of Kendra and Joseph Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar had to sell family possessions to raise Joseph's bail money.

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April 6 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

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Kendra Duggar was forced to make drastic moves to scrape together the cash needed to free her husband, Joseph Duggar, after his shocking child molestation arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Facing a staggering $600,000 bond in Bay County, Florida, the cash-strapped mother of four was looking at selling off family belongings and even turned their home into a rental property in a desperate bid to raise funds.

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Photo of Kendra and Joseph Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar discussed what items they could sell in order to raise money for his bond.

Kendra spent days frantically pulling together the $60,000 required for Joseph’s release, unloading assets, and making major sacrifices behind the scenes as the scandal exploded, all to get him out from behind bars while he awaits his next court battle.

According to a March 25 phone call between the duo, the pair discussed selling off a number of big and little-ticket items, including their trailers, a four-wheeler, a pressure washer, a wood splitter, and a waterproof tarp.

Kendra literally did some heavy lifting to help secure the money for Joseph's freedom, moving all the possessions out of their home to use it as a rental property and secure a steady stream of cash as he faces a major legal battle.

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Kendra and Joseph Duggar's Current Location Is Being Kept Under Wraps

Photo of Kendra Duggar
Source: MEGA

Kendra Duggar seen in her mugshot following her arrest for child endangerment and false imprisonment.

Their Tontitown, Arkansas, home was an empty one even before the move-out, as Joseph and Kendra's four young children were living elsewhere, being removed by DCFS after the duo was hit with child endangerment and false imprisonment charges on March 20.

Kendra told her husband over the phone that she "couldn't move after moving the stuff downstairs" the previous day and felt as if her body was "turning off like a weighted blanket."

"If you could pray for my health because, I don't know, I've just been really, really fatigued in the last two days," she asked the former TLC star in their call.

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Kendra and Joseph Duggar's Current Location Is Being Kept Under Wraps

Photo of Kendra and Joseph Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar moved out of their family home to use as a property rental.

Kendra has been living away from the family home since her arrest, revealing the lengths she’d gone to keep her whereabouts under wraps.

During a March 20 call with Joseph, she was overheard cautiously asking after making bail following her arrest: "Did you hear that I’m out here… did you hear where I’m at and everything?"

He quickly warned her not to reveal her location, and Kendra hinted she'd been moved somewhere "very private," adding: "They brought me to a good place to stay."

The embattled couple has since reunited in Arkansas after Joseph posted bail — but notably without their children.

Due to strict court conditions, Joseph is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own kids and the 14-year-old girl who accused him of molestation back in 2020.

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Joseph Duggar Makes Bond

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar had another mug shot taken after being booked into custody in Bay County, Florida.

Joseph and Kendra were scrambling in the dark before his bond was even set, knowing only that they were facing a massive financial hit as they discussed selling off property to raise cash.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star had been locked up at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas following his March 18 arrest before being extradited to Florida, where he’s accused of molesting a then nine-year-old girl during a 2020 family vacation.

Joseph later appeared via Zoom for his first court hearing on March 31, clad in a gray-and-black striped inmate uniform, and entered a not-guilty plea as the financial stakes were laid bare.

A judge ultimately slapped him with a staggering $600,000 bond — stacking a $100,000 bail for alleged lewd and lascivious conduct on top of a jaw-dropping $500,000 tied to the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."

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