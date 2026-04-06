Disgraced Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra's Drastic Sacrifices to Post His $600K Bond After Child Molestation Arrest Revealed — Including 'Renting Out' Family Home

Facing a staggering $600,000 bond in Bay County, Florida, the cash-strapped mother of four was looking at selling off family belongings and even turned their home into a rental property in a desperate bid to raise funds.

Kendra Duggar was forced to make drastic moves to scrape together the cash needed to free her husband, Joseph Duggar , after his shocking child molestation arrest , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar discussed what items they could sell in order to raise money for his bond.

Kendra literally did some heavy lifting to help secure the money for Joseph's freedom, moving all the possessions out of their home to use it as a rental property and secure a steady stream of cash as he faces a major legal battle.

According to a March 25 phone call between the duo, the pair discussed selling off a number of big and little-ticket items, including their trailers, a four-wheeler, a pressure washer, a wood splitter, and a waterproof tarp.

Kendra spent days frantically pulling together the $60,000 required for Joseph’s release, unloading assets, and making major sacrifices behind the scenes as the scandal exploded, all to get him out from behind bars while he awaits his next court battle.

Kendra Duggar seen in her mugshot following her arrest for child endangerment and false imprisonment.

"If you could pray for my health because, I don't know, I've just been really, really fatigued in the last two days," she asked the former TLC star in their call.

Kendra told her husband over the phone that she "couldn't move after moving the stuff downstairs" the previous day and felt as if her body was "turning off like a weighted blanket."

Their Tontitown, Arkansas, home was an empty one even before the move-out, as Joseph and Kendra's four young children were living elsewhere , being removed by DCFS after the duo was hit with child endangerment and false imprisonment charges on March 20.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar moved out of their family home to use as a property rental.

Kendra has been living away from the family home since her arrest, revealing the lengths she’d gone to keep her whereabouts under wraps.

During a March 20 call with Joseph, she was overheard cautiously asking after making bail following her arrest: "Did you hear that I’m out here… did you hear where I’m at and everything?"

He quickly warned her not to reveal her location, and Kendra hinted she'd been moved somewhere "very private," adding: "They brought me to a good place to stay."

The embattled couple has since reunited in Arkansas after Joseph posted bail — but notably without their children.

Due to strict court conditions, Joseph is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own kids and the 14-year-old girl who accused him of molestation back in 2020.