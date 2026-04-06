'I'm In So Much Pain': Taylor Frankie Paul Admits It's 'Felt Like Hell on Earth' After Domestic Violence Scandal Erupted in Emotional Video
April 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Frankie-Paul has revealed the physical and emotional toll she's endured in the "40 days" since her latest domestic violence incident involving former partner Dakota Mortensen sent her career into a tailspin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, said she’s been battling panic attacks and praying for strength after filming was paused on the Hulu series. Three weeks later, ABC abruptly shelved her season of The Bachelorette after a harrowing video of a 2023 domestic violence incident with Mortensen was leaked.
Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed She's Been Physically Sick
Paul shared a video on April 5, giving a raw look into her life while reflecting on Easter Sunday.
"He has risen and he is real," read a message on the first frame, showing the reality star make-up free and looking upward while referring to Jesus Christ.
She added, "I got chills today when I realized it’s been 40 days exactly today in this frantic state," referring to the most recent domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Mortensen, which occurred on February 24. The altercation led to filming on Season 5 of Mormon Wives being halted.
The video showed Paul in various make-up-free poses while looking downcast. She appeared to have a stress-related rash on the side of her neck in several frames, while also leaning at the edge of her toilet, hinting that she had been physically ill. Paul also included shots of pain cream, patches, and medication.
'So Sad and In So Much Pain'
Paul included plenty of photos showing she turned to her faith, with shots of an open Bible, as well as study workbooks with her handwriting.
In one frame, the Hulu star wrote, "I’ve never felt the pain I’m in now. I cannot breathe. I’m sad. So sad and in so much pain."
Paul described her agony in the caption.
"The last 40 days felt like hell on earth. Through every panic attack, I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all," she began.
"And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying 'I am with you,' which I can't wait to share that part," Paul continued about the role of Jesus in her life as she's tried to work on bettering her faith.
The mother of three added, "I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help, especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking, I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day, no matter how low I felt."'
Mormon Wives co-star, Jessi Draper, wrote in the comments, "I love you, you’re the strongest person I know." However, another fan advised Paul, "Take some accountability first."
Taylor Frankie Paul's Career Is in Shambles
Paul's career was shattered when her much-hyped season of The Bachelorette was yanked by ABC on March 19, hours after TMZ released the video from her 2023 DV incident with Mortensen, who filmed what happened on his phone.
She was seen putting him in a chokehold and kicking the father of her son, Ever, as Mortensen heartbreakingly claimed that all you ever did was "hurt" him.
Paul later chucked three metal chairs at him from across the room as her crying daughter sat nearby. Mortensen noted, "This is called physical abuse," and pleaded, "Your daughter is right here," as she nearly got clipped by the flying furniture.
The MomTok star was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor child abuse and criminal mischief.
Paul pled guilty to one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault in August 2023, in a plea in abeyance.