'I'm In So Much Pain': Taylor Frankie Paul Admits It's 'Felt Like Hell on Earth' After Domestic Violence Scandal Erupted in Emotional Video

Taylor Frankie-Paul has revealed the physical and emotional toll she's endured in the "40 days" since her latest domestic violence incident involving former partner Dakota Mortensen sent her career into a tailspin, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, said she’s been battling panic attacks and praying for strength after filming was paused on the Hulu series. Three weeks later, ABC abruptly shelved her season of The Bachelorette after a harrowing video of a 2023 domestic violence incident with Mortensen was leaked.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed She's Been Physically Sick

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Paul shared several selfies appearing to show how she was sick to her stomach.

Paul shared a video on April 5, giving a raw look into her life while reflecting on Easter Sunday. "He has risen and he is real," read a message on the first frame, showing the reality star make-up free and looking upward while referring to Jesus Christ. She added, "I got chills today when I realized it’s been 40 days exactly today in this frantic state," referring to the most recent domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Mortensen, which occurred on February 24. The altercation led to filming on Season 5 of Mormon Wives being halted. The video showed Paul in various make-up-free poses while looking downcast. She appeared to have a stress-related rash on the side of her neck in several frames, while also leaning at the edge of her toilet, hinting that she had been physically ill. Paul also included shots of pain cream, patches, and medication.

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'So Sad and In So Much Pain'

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Paul said she's been enduring 'panic attacks.'

Paul included plenty of photos showing she turned to her faith, with shots of an open Bible, as well as study workbooks with her handwriting. In one frame, the Hulu star wrote, "I’ve never felt the pain I’m in now. I cannot breathe. I’m sad. So sad and in so much pain." Paul described her agony in the caption. "The last 40 days felt like hell on earth. Through every panic attack, I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all," she began.

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Paul shared dramatic selfies revealing how unwell she felt.

"And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying 'I am with you,' which I can't wait to share that part," Paul continued about the role of Jesus in her life as she's tried to work on bettering her faith. The mother of three added, "I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help, especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking, I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day, no matter how low I felt."' Mormon Wives co-star, Jessi Draper, wrote in the comments, "I love you, you’re the strongest person I know." However, another fan advised Paul, "Take some accountability first."

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Taylor Frankie Paul's Career Is in Shambles

Source: ABC The reality star's season of 'The Bachelorette' was shelved after her domestic violence video was released.