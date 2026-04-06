Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The Bachelorette

'I'm In So Much Pain': Taylor Frankie Paul Admits It's 'Felt Like Hell on Earth' After Domestic Violence Scandal Erupted in Emotional Video

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul said she's been in a 'frantic state' over the past 40 days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Frankie-Paul has revealed the physical and emotional toll she's endured in the "40 days" since her latest domestic violence incident involving former partner Dakota Mortensen sent her career into a tailspin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, said she’s been battling panic attacks and praying for strength after filming was paused on the Hulu series. Three weeks later, ABC abruptly shelved her season of The Bachelorette after a harrowing video of a 2023 domestic violence incident with Mortensen was leaked.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed She's Been Physically Sick

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Paul shared several selfies appearing to show how she was sick to her stomach.

Paul shared a video on April 5, giving a raw look into her life while reflecting on Easter Sunday.

"He has risen and he is real," read a message on the first frame, showing the reality star make-up free and looking upward while referring to Jesus Christ.

She added, "I got chills today when I realized it’s been 40 days exactly today in this frantic state," referring to the most recent domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Mortensen, which occurred on February 24. The altercation led to filming on Season 5 of Mormon Wives being halted.

The video showed Paul in various make-up-free poses while looking downcast. She appeared to have a stress-related rash on the side of her neck in several frames, while also leaning at the edge of her toilet, hinting that she had been physically ill. Paul also included shots of pain cream, patches, and medication.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Sad and In So Much Pain'

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Paul said she's been enduring 'panic attacks.'

Paul included plenty of photos showing she turned to her faith, with shots of an open Bible, as well as study workbooks with her handwriting.

In one frame, the Hulu star wrote, "I’ve never felt the pain I’m in now. I cannot breathe. I’m sad. So sad and in so much pain."

Paul described her agony in the caption.

"The last 40 days felt like hell on earth. Through every panic attack, I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all," she began.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Paul shared dramatic selfies revealing how unwell she felt.

"And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying 'I am with you,' which I can't wait to share that part," Paul continued about the role of Jesus in her life as she's tried to work on bettering her faith.

The mother of three added, "I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help, especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking, I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day, no matter how low I felt."'

Mormon Wives co-star, Jessi Draper, wrote in the comments, "I love you, you’re the strongest person I know." However, another fan advised Paul, "Take some accountability first."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Howard and Beth Stern

Howard Stern Sued: Shock Jock and Wife Beth Accused of Hostile Work Environment By Former Assistant in Blistering Lawsuit

split image of Megyn Kelly / Donald Trump / Tiger Woods

Megyn Kelly Torches Tiger Woods for Calling Trump During DUI Arrest — 'He Knew This Was Going to Be a PR Disaster'

Taylor Frankie Paul's Career Is in Shambles

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: ABC

The reality star's season of 'The Bachelorette' was shelved after her domestic violence video was released.

Paul's career was shattered when her much-hyped season of The Bachelorette was yanked by ABC on March 19, hours after TMZ released the video from her 2023 DV incident with Mortensen, who filmed what happened on his phone.

She was seen putting him in a chokehold and kicking the father of her son, Ever, as Mortensen heartbreakingly claimed that all you ever did was "hurt" him.

Paul later chucked three metal chairs at him from across the room as her crying daughter sat nearby. Mortensen noted, "This is called physical abuse," and pleaded, "Your daughter is right here," as she nearly got clipped by the flying furniture.

The MomTok star was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor child abuse and criminal mischief.

Paul pled guilty to one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault in August 2023, in a plea in abeyance.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.