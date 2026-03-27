Inside Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's Toxic Relationship — After New 'Bachelorette' Is Canceled Due to Her Disturbing Domestic Violence Past

A few weeks after the soft-swinging scandal broke in June 2022, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star hinted at a new romance in a TikTok video.

"been heartbroken twice this summer and this cute sweet mf comes out of nowhere," the text read at the time.

Paul also spoke about falling in love with someone over the summer in a separate TikTok video, where Mortensen commented, "Lucky guy whoever he is."

In response, the reality TV star wrote, "you'd be surprised how similar you two are."