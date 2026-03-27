EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Poignant Reason Prince William is 'At War With Queen Camilla'
March 26 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William is at war with Queen Camilla over King Charles's workload – with insiders claiming the heir is blaming her for not forcing him to rest as he battles cancer.
William, 41, is understood to be clashing with Camilla, 78, over how much Charles, 77, should be working while undergoing ongoing treatment for the disease, with disagreements reportedly intensifying in recent weeks.
William and Camilla Clash Over King's Health
The dispute comes amid wider strain within the royal household following the arrest of Andrew Windsor, 66, and the continued fallout from the rift with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44.
While Charles has signaled some improvement in his condition earlier this year, his public schedule has remained demanding, including a state banquet for the Nigerian president and a subsequent visit to Cornwall, with a U.S. trip planned for next month.
An insider described a recent flashpoint at the Nigerian state banquet, highlighting the growing divide between William and Camilla.
They said: "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.
"The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface. William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under.
"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them."
Prince William Concerned Over King’s Fatigue
The insider added: "Afterwards, a lot of the discussion centered on how fatigued and unwell Charles appeared, which only reinforced William's fears that his father is doing too much. For him, it felt like clear evidence that his concerns aren't being taken seriously, and that has made the situation even more difficult."
Sources close to the situation said the disagreement has evolved into a broader personal conflict.
William's Unresolved Bitter History
One palace aide said: "There is a growing sense internally that William now sees himself in direct opposition to Camilla on this issue. The phrase being used is that he feels almost at war with her, because he cannot reconcile what he sees as her role in encouraging Charles to keep pushing himself when, in his view, his health should be the overriding priority.
"William is genuinely distressed watching what he believes is his father taking on too much. He feels there is a clear need for Charles to slow down, but from where he stands, every effort to suggest that is effectively shut down. He sees Camilla as the main barrier to any meaningful reduction in workload, and that has left him feeling increasingly frustrated and, at times, powerless to intervene.
"Behind closed doors, the language being used is quite stark – that he can't forgive her for what he perceives as this situation. It has stirred up a lot of unresolved feelings from the past, and those tensions have come rushing back.
"What might once have been a practical disagreement about duty has now taken on a far more personal dimension for him."
William's relationship with Camilla has long been shaped by a bitter history, including her role during the breakdown of Charles' marriage to Princess Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36 in a Paris car crash.
Diana famously declared: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Fragile Peace Collapses as Family Pressures Mount
In more recent years, tensions appeared to ease, particularly as William and Camilla found common ground in managing the monarchy through crises, including the health challenges faced by both Charles and William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, who is now in remission.
However, insiders said that progress has now reversed.
One source said: "They had genuinely arrived at a place where things were working between them – it wasn't just polite, there was a sense of ease and even a degree of warmth in the relationship.
"But this situation has set that back considerably. William now feels that Camilla is going beyond what he considers appropriate, particularly in the way he believes she is encouraging Charles to continue at full pace without properly acknowledging the strain it may be placing on him.
"What makes it more complicated is that, until recently, they had found common ground in dealing with shared pressures facing the family – especially when it came to Harry and Meghan. That experience had brought them closer and created a sense of alignment. But that connection hasn't been enough to outweigh William's concerns now.
"From his perspective, his father's well-being has to come first, and he no longer feels that Camilla is on the same page about that."