EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Poignant Reason Prince William is 'At War With Queen Camilla'

The dispute comes amid wider strain within the royal household following the arrest of Andrew Windsor, 66, and the continued fallout from the rift with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44.

While Charles has signaled some improvement in his condition earlier this year, his public schedule has remained demanding, including a state banquet for the Nigerian president and a subsequent visit to Cornwall, with a U.S. trip planned for next month.

An insider described a recent flashpoint at the Nigerian state banquet, highlighting the growing divide between William and Camilla.

They said: "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.

"The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface. William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under.

"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them."