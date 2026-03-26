RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Slams Chelsea Handler's Claim the Couple Sold Her a 'Toxic' House — 'She's Trying to Get Attention'

"I did write her a personal note when she moved in, just saying how much we love the house. And I hope that she has a beautiful life in this house. And if you need anything, call me. And I left my number," Hines explained to Lahren.

"So I don't know if we were trying to unload a toxic house on her. I wouldn't have left my number."

Hines also thought ultra-liberal Handler was looking to get in the headlines for associating herself with President Donald Trump's controversial Health and Human Services Secretary.

"I think she's just trying to get attention, and it's probably fun for her to make fun of Bobby," the Suburgatory star claimed. "She's trying to get a laugh, I guess, and some likes" on social media.