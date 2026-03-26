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Home > News > Cheryl Hines

RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Slams Chelsea Handler's Claim the Couple Sold Her a 'Toxic' House — 'She's Trying to Get Attention'

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines slammed Chelsea Handler's claims about the home she and RFK Jr. sold her.

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March 26 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Cheryl Hines has fired back at Chelsea Handler’s explosive allegations that she and husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offloaded a “toxic” multimillion-dollar home on the comedian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, said she let Handler, 51, know she could get in touch with her any time after the sale in 2021, and never heard a word. Hines went on to accuse the Chelsea Does star of "trying to get attention" with her claims.

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Cheryl Hines Slams Chelsea Handler's Claims About the House She Sold Her

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Photo of Tomi Lahren and Cheryl Hines
Source: Outkick.com

Hines made the comments during Tomi Lahren's 'Outkick' podcast.

"You have to question the timing of it, because she bought this house five years ago, and she's just now complaining about it, which is also, I don't know that she's getting a lot of sympathy from people. She's buying a $6 million house and talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, ‘toxic,’" Hines told Tomi Lahren on the March 26 episode of her Outkick podcast.

"Which also doesn't make sense," the actress continued, saying Handler's story "doesn't really hold water," since she went out of her way to give her contact information if the former E! talk show host had any issues with the home.

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'She's Trying to Get Attention'

Photo of Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hines said Handler was just looking for an excuse to go after her husband, RFK Jr.

"I did write her a personal note when she moved in, just saying how much we love the house. And I hope that she has a beautiful life in this house. And if you need anything, call me. And I left my number," Hines explained to Lahren.

"So I don't know if we were trying to unload a toxic house on her. I wouldn't have left my number."

Hines also thought ultra-liberal Handler was looking to get in the headlines for associating herself with President Donald Trump's controversial Health and Human Services Secretary.

"I think she's just trying to get attention, and it's probably fun for her to make fun of Bobby," the Suburgatory star claimed. "She's trying to get a laugh, I guess, and some likes" on social media.

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Chelsea Handler Claimed She Had 'A Lot of Drama' With the House

Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Handler claimed she caught STDs from the home.

Handler purchased Kennedy and Hines' 5,400+ square-foot mansion in Brentwood's exclusive Mandeville Canyon area for $5.85million in 2021.

She trashed RFK Jr. while talking about the home during a March 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking she caught STDs after finally moving in.

"I didn't know I was buying it from RFK Jr. because it was a blind trust," the former Chelsea Lately star explained while in a snarky voice, claiming "the house feels like I bought it from RFK Jr." as Jimmy Kimmel's audience laughed.

"So far, it took me four years to move in. So there was a lot of problems with the house. I blame him," Handler huffed.

She claimed there were things that "didn't get caught during inspection" and that she's had "a lot of drama with the house, " without going into specific details.

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Chelsea Handler Claimed She Wouldn't Have Bought the Home Knowing RFK Jr. Owned It

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Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Handler used the purchase of RFK Jr's home for a bit on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

"I just did move in for the first time yesterday, so I'm good. I mean, I have chlamydia and herpes, and what else does he have? Measles. Oh, measles. I have chlamydia, measles, and herpes," Hander sneered.

"But no, it's okay now. But yes, I would advise anybody to never buy a house from (a Kennedy)," she added.

Handler even brought up Hines' kind gesture of the note, sharing how it made her recoil in horror.

The New Jersey native claimed it read, "'Thank you. We're so excited you bought our house. Let us know if there's anything we can do.' And I was like, "Oh, no! I'm like, 'I bought RFK Junior.' He's like the one person in the world that I would flag whose house not to buy."

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