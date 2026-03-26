EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting Very Raunchy Acting Plans' As She Now Has 'Nothing Else to Try'

She stepped away from the entertainment industry in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, 41, but shifting dynamics in her professional partnerships have prompted renewed speculation about a comeback.

Her multimillion-dollar Netflix agreement has transitioned into a less lucrative first-look deal, while her Spotify partnership ended after a single podcast series, raising questions about the long-term viability of her current media strategy.

A source close to Markle outlined the changing landscape around her career, telling us: "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities.

"Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."