EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting Very Raunchy Acting Plans' As She Now Has 'Nothing Else to Try'
March 26 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is said to be plotting "very raunchy acting plans" as she eyes a return to Hollywood, with insiders claiming the Duchess now has "nothing else to try" after a string of stalled ventures.
Markle, 44, the former Suits actor turned Duchess of Sussex, is said to be considering a return to the screen following a series of setbacks in her media career.
Meghan Markle's Acting Comeback
She stepped away from the entertainment industry in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, 41, but shifting dynamics in her professional partnerships have prompted renewed speculation about a comeback.
Her multimillion-dollar Netflix agreement has transitioned into a less lucrative first-look deal, while her Spotify partnership ended after a single podcast series, raising questions about the long-term viability of her current media strategy.
A source close to Markle outlined the changing landscape around her career, telling us: "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities.
"Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."
Duchess May Consider Provocative Roles To Regain Relevance
Insiders said discussions about a return to screen roles have taken on a more urgent tone, with some suggesting Markle is exploring edgier material as part of her next move.
One source confided: "There's talk she is actively considering a return that leans into more daring, even raunchy scenes, because she feels she has nothing else to try at this stage. The sense is that she needs something that will cut through and reestablish her presence in a crowded industry."
Another insider said, "Meghan's ventures just haven't delivered as expected. Acting is where she knows she can perform, and it offers the clearest route back into relevance.
"There is an acknowledgment on her part now that the range of opportunities available to her has narrowed compared to a few years ago. That's why returning to acting – even in roles that might be seen as more provocative – is being viewed as a practical move to regain momentum and visibility."
'She Is Going To Be Fantastic'
Industry figures have also weighed in on Markle's potential return. Actor Eric Roberts, who previously worked with the former royal, said: "She will come back."
His wife, Eliza Roberts, added: "It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing."
She continued: "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very alluring. Her making love with another man, that was just – they have never seen anything like that.
"She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much. Women don't give up their jobs for marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she would be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting."
Eric added, "I think she should come back. I think she will come back. And I think she is going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."
Despite the challenges, Markle is understood to retain strong support from her husband.
A friend said, "Meghan continues to have Harry firmly in her corner, and there is little doubt among those close to them that he will support whatever direction she chooses to take next. He has always been aligned with her ambitions, and that hasn't changed, particularly at a moment when the stakes feel higher, and the need to redefine her path is becoming more urgent."