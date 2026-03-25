Canceled 'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Under Investigation Over Alleged Third Domestic Violence Incident — Days After Video Leaked of Ex Dakota Mortensen Assault

The latest developments come just days after newly surfaced footage appeared to show Paul physically confronting Mortensen during the 2023 incident — the same arrest later featured on her Hulu series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The video's release triggered major fallout, with ABC scrapping her upcoming season of The Bachelorette shortly before its planned premiere.

Disney Entertainment Television confirmed the decision in a statement: "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

In response, a representative for Paul said she "is very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security."

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson added.