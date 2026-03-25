Canceled 'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Under Investigation Over Alleged Third Domestic Violence Incident — Days After Video Leaked of Ex Dakota Mortensen Assault
March 25 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul is in hot water again as authorities examine claims of another alleged domestic violence incident involving her and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A spokesperson for the West Jordan Police Department confirmed investigators are looking into what could mark a third reported incident involving the pair.
Police Reviewing Evidence
According to officials, Mortensen reached out to police last month, alleging Paul was involved in a 2024 altercation, per NBC News.
Authorities noted that they are currently analyzing multiple videos related to the reported incident to establish a clearer timeline.
At this stage, investigators have only received Mortensen's version of events and have yet to speak directly with Paul.
Authorities Seek Taylor Frankie Paul's Account
Police confirmed they have been in contact with Paul's legal team and are seeking further cooperation.
Investigators have asked that Paul either provide a written statement or participate in an interview to help verify key details included in Mortensen's report.
Meanwhile, Draper Police revealed a separate investigation involving both Paul and Mortensen was opened following calls made on February 24 and 25, with allegations reportedly coming from both sides.
Legal Stakes Intensify
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill confirmed his office is reviewing materials tied to the most recent claims.
"We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense," Gill said.
Court documents show Paul previously entered a guilty plea in abeyance related to an aggravated assault charge stemming from a 2023 domestic violence case. Several additional charges in that case, including assault and criminal mischief, were ultimately dismissed.
Career Fallout Grows
The latest developments come just days after newly surfaced footage appeared to show Paul physically confronting Mortensen during the 2023 incident — the same arrest later featured on her Hulu series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
The video's release triggered major fallout, with ABC scrapping her upcoming season of The Bachelorette shortly before its planned premiere.
Disney Entertainment Television confirmed the decision in a statement: "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."
In response, a representative for Paul said she "is very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security."
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson added.