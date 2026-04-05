Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump 'Has Gone Insane' Over Iran Threat in Shocking Easter Meltdown

Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on her ongoing criticism of Donald Trump — this time accusing the president of going "insane" over his escalating threats toward Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The latest clash erupted after Trump posted a profanity-laced Easter warning tied to the Strait of Hormuz, sparking backlash from one of his most vocal critics.

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Explosive Warning

Source: mega The president warned of potential strikes on power plants and bridges tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote on Sunday morning: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” He then issued a stark ultimatum: "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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MTG Fires Back

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene responded quickly, escalating her ongoing criticism of Trump.

Greene quickly responded with a blistering post of her own. "On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted," she wrote on X. "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness." She then added: "I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

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On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG/X Greene argued the conflict with Iran has been misrepresented and blamed U.S. involvement.

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War Concerns

Source: mega She warned that attacks on infrastructure would harm civilians rather than help them.

While insisting, "I'm not defending Iran," Greene argued the situation has been misrepresented. "The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they've been telling for decades," she wrote. "You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel." She also warned that Trump's threats could harm civilians. "They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing," Greene said.

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Faith Criticism and Final Warning

Source: mega Greene ended her post by calling the situation 'evil.'