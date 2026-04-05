White House Scrambles to Shut Down Rumors Donald Trump Was Hospitalized After President Vanishes From Public View

The administration wasted no time pushing back, with the White House's Rapid Response Team blasting the rumors as baseless.

"Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press," the official account wrote on X.

"Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the message continued, attempting to shut down the growing chatter.

In an effort to reinforce its claims, the account pointed to reporting from CBS News' Emma Nicholson, who noted a Marine sentry was stationed outside the West Wing on Saturday.

The presence of a sentry typically signals that the president is inside the building, as Marines are tasked with guarding entrances when he is on-site.