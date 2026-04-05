White House Scrambles to Shut Down Rumors Donald Trump Was Hospitalized After President Vanishes From Public View
April 5 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
The White House was forced into rapid response mode after online speculation exploded with claims that Donald Trump had been secretly hospitalized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors spread like wildfire on Saturday, fueled by the president's unusual absence from public appearances and even his typical weekend golf outings.
Rumors Spiral Online
The frenzy began after Trump, 79, had not been seen publicly since midweek, prompting social media users to question his whereabouts and health.
Unverified claims quickly escalated, with some suggesting he had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — despite no official confirmation.
The speculation gained traction as users pointed to his silence, noting the president had not addressed the press for an extended stretch.
White House Fires Back
The administration wasted no time pushing back, with the White House's Rapid Response Team blasting the rumors as baseless.
"Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press," the official account wrote on X.
"Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the message continued, attempting to shut down the growing chatter.
In an effort to reinforce its claims, the account pointed to reporting from CBS News' Emma Nicholson, who noted a Marine sentry was stationed outside the West Wing on Saturday.
The presence of a sentry typically signals that the president is inside the building, as Marines are tasked with guarding entrances when he is on-site.
Officials Double Down
White House communications director Steven Cheung also weighed in, praising the president's work ethic while sidestepping the rumors directly.
"There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump," he said.
"On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."
Despite concerns about the president's well-being, Trump continued to post on Truth Social, writing nine posts on Saturday.
Explosive Easter Sunday Rant
The White House's response comes just a day before the president took to Truth Social in a fiery, profanity-filled rant on Easter Sunday.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote.
"Open the F---n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" he raged.
He ended his rant, writing, "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
A few MAGA allies backed Trump's explosive post, including Laura Loomer.
Loomer wrote on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah.' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."