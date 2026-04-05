EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' One Brutal, Ultimate Test for William as He Prepares Him to Become King

The ongoing rift has become a growing concern for Charles, 77, particularly as the monarchy faces wider pressures, including scrutiny linked to the former Prince Andrew, 66, and the King's cancer battle.

Sources said Charles now views reconciliation between his sons as critical to maintaining stability and public confidence in the institution.

A royal insider told us: "Within palace circles, there is a clear sense that the King sees reuniting with Harry as a brutal, ultimate test' for William as he prepares him to become king."

The source added: "He has made it known that reuniting with Harry – however difficult for William – is part of the test to see whether he is truly ready to be a king, because he believes demonstrating unity is essential to the monarchy's future."