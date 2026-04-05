EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' One Brutal, Ultimate Test for William as He Prepares Him to Become King
April 5 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is facing what insiders describe as a "brutal, ultimate test" set by King Charles – to reunite with his estranged brother Prince Harry for the sake of royal unity, despite deep personal resistance.
As RadarOnline.com has extensively reported, William, 43, has long been at odds with Harry, 41, following years of public disputes involving the royal household and the departure of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, from senior royal duties in 2020.
King Charles Views Brotherly Reunion as Essential
The ongoing rift has become a growing concern for Charles, 77, particularly as the monarchy faces wider pressures, including scrutiny linked to the former Prince Andrew, 66, and the King's cancer battle.
Sources said Charles now views reconciliation between his sons as critical to maintaining stability and public confidence in the institution.
A royal insider told us: "Within palace circles, there is a clear sense that the King sees reuniting with Harry as a brutal, ultimate test' for William as he prepares him to become king."
The source added: "He has made it known that reuniting with Harry – however difficult for William – is part of the test to see whether he is truly ready to be a king, because he believes demonstrating unity is essential to the monarchy's future."
William Faces Ultimate Test of Royal Leadership
According to the insider, Charles has concluded the situation will not resolve without intervention. "He no longer believes time will heal this divide," the source said.
"From his perspective, this is about leadership, and he has effectively told William that he must rise above the personal and prove he can act in the interests of the crown, even if it goes against his instincts."
The insider added Charles views the situation as a defining moment. "He believes this is where William must show he can compartmentalize his feelings and take a long-term view," they said.
"In simple terms, the King is asking him to put duty before emotion and accept that reconciliation with Harry is part of that responsibility."
Deepening Tensions Over Calls for Reconciliation
Charles is said to have previously appealed to both sons to resolve their differences, with Harry recalling in his memoir Spare his father told them: "Please, boys – don't make my final years a misery."
However, those close to William suggest the expectation has only deepened tensions.
A palace aide said: "William feels like he is being pushed into something he fundamentally does not agree with, and that has been a major source of frustration for him. He does not believe this situation can be fixed through appearances or symbolic gestures, and he feels the seriousness of what has happened is not being fully acknowledged."
Prince William Stands Firm Against Sussex Return
The divide between the brothers has been hugely visible in recent years. They were last reported to have spoken briefly at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and although both attended a family funeral in August 2024, they reportedly had minimal interaction.
Those close to the situation describe their relationship as effectively non-existent. Sources also said despite Charles' wishes for reconciliation, William continues to take a firm stance on the Sussexes' role within the royal structure, particularly following past allegations of bullying and racism made by Harry and Markle.
A palace insider said: "William is convinced that bringing Harry and Meghan back into any formal role would not strengthen the monarchy – in his view, it could create further instability. The more this idea is presented as part of a test for his kingship, the more resistant William becomes. He is known to be stubborn, and instead of softening his position, the pressure is reinforcing his determination to stand his ground when it comes to not reuniting with Harry."