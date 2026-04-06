'A Satanic Administration': Candace Owens Drags Trump and Calls for World Leaders to Unite to Have 'Deeply Unwell' Prez 'Removed' From Office
April 6 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has once again made it clear she's not in Donald Trump's corner anymore, labeling his administration "satanic," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The right-wing mouthpiece has joined several former MAGA fanatics in pushing back against the controversial president following his attack on Iran.
'Mad King Trump' Needs to Be Removed
On Monday, April 6, Owens took to X to unleash on Trump, ranting, "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."
She blasted, "All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah."
Plenty of users were on board with the popular podcaster, as one person reacted, "It's so satisfying to see all the Trump supporters now realizing they voted for a mental case."
Another went off, "... This is what happens when you're dumb and influence thousands of people to vote for disgusting people. You don't get to retract that. ever."
"He really is mad… I cannot believe he posted what he did on Easter," a person added.
Trump's Easter Meltdown
On Easter Sunday, Trump left both Democrats and Republicans stunned with his foul-mouthed tirade on Truth Social, declaring, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"
The 79-year-old said, "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
According to reports, the president did not attend church services on Sunday; instead, he planned to host a private Easter dinner with his wife, Melania, following closed-door "executive time."
Trump's blistering remarks came amid tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world's supply passes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Trump
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he previously wrote before his Easter meltdown. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former loyal follower of Trump before he branded her a "traitor," also responded to his holiday remarks, urging "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."
"I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit," the 51-year-old claimed, before she added, "The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they've been telling for decades. You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel."
Amid the backlash of the war in Iran, Trump took a moment to appear to put all the blame on Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense.
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While speaking at a conference in Tennessee on March 24, Trump explained, "I called a lot of our great people... and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're close to a nuclear weapon."
Turning toward Hegseth, Trump then added, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let’s do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."
The former Fox News personality forced out a smile following his boss' comments.