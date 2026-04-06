'A Satanic Administration': Candace Owens Drags Trump and Calls for World Leaders to Unite to Have 'Deeply Unwell' Prez 'Removed' From Office

On Monday, April 6, Owens took to X to unleash on Trump, ranting, "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."

She blasted, "All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah."

Plenty of users were on board with the popular podcaster, as one person reacted, "It's so satisfying to see all the Trump supporters now realizing they voted for a mental case."

Another went off, "... This is what happens when you're dumb and influence thousands of people to vote for disgusting people. You don't get to retract that. ever."

"He really is mad… I cannot believe he posted what he did on Easter," a person added.