EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Plotting to Mount 'False Flag' Attack to Justify His Bombardment of Iran

Donald Trump is facing explosive allegations he is considering a staged "false flag" attack to justify escalating U.S. military action against Iran, amid a volatile standoff that has rattled global markets and intensified fears of a wider regional war. RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims have surfaced as the 79-year-old U.S. president abruptly delayed planned strikes on Iran's power infrastructure, extending a deadline by five days following what he described as "very good and productive" discussions led by envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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Tensions Rise Over Hormuz Transit Framework

Source: MEGA Donald Trump delayed planned military strikes on Iran's power infrastructure by five days.

Trump suggested a potential framework that could even involve shared oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route. However, Iranian officials rejected the idea outright, insisting no talks had taken place and accusing Washington of spreading misinformation during a period of heightened military activity between U.S., Israeli and Iranian forces. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has said he had received information suggesting a plot resembling a September 11-style attack, which would then be blamed on Iran to justify further aggression. Larijani added Iran fundamentally opposes such acts of terrorism and is not at war with the American people in a post on X. He said Tehran was currently defending itself in response to US and Israeli attacks and would do so "strongly and firmly" to punish the aggressors.

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False Flag Allegations and Nuclear Negotiations

Source: MEGA Ali Larijani accused Washington of spreading misinformation regarding a potential false flag.

Security analysts and regional observers say allegations Trump could be plotting a 9/11-style attack to justify his strikes on Iran have gained traction online, particularly on Telegram channels and fringe social media networks. One Middle East intelligence source told us: "These claims are now circulating widely across Telegram groups, where they are being framed as evidence of a pretext for war." A digital disinformation researcher based in Europe added: "We are seeing a sharp spike in posts referencing a 'false flag' scenario linked to Iran – the narrative is spreading quickly and being amplified across multiple platforms." Trump has said: "My whole life has been a negotiation but with Iran, we've been negotiating a long time. This time, they mean business." He added: "That's point number one, two and three – they will never have a nuclear weapon." Asked whether Iran had agreed to abandon its nuclear ambitions, Trump replied: "They've agreed to that."

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Market Volatility and Threatened Escalation

Source: MEGA Mohammad Ghalibaf dismissed negotiation reports as fake news.

Those assertions were swiftly dismissed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker, who said: "No negotiations with America have taken place. Fake news is intended to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which America and Israel are trapped." Iranian officials suggested the delay in U.S. military action may instead reflect preparations for the arrival of 4,500 US Marines expected in the region later this week. Markets reacted sharply to the uncertainty. Benchmark Brent crude dropped from $114 to $96 a barrel following news of the postponed strikes before rebounding to around $100 after Iran denied negotiations. The FTSE 100 rose as traders responded to the temporary easing of tensions. Meanwhile, Iranian state media issued warnings of "special events" targeting Tel Aviv, signaling further escalation.

Military Strikes and UK Defense Disputes

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Source: MEGA U.S. Marines prepared for arrival in the region.