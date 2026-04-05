Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Iran Threat — Major Typo Derails His Dramatic Warning

The 79-year-old took to Truth Social on Saturday with a fiery ultimatum as tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate, demanding swift action over the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

President Donald Trump fired off a chest-thumping warning to Iran, but ended up undercutting his own message with an embarrassing blunder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The threat came amid the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

The standoff has dragged on for more than a month, with the U.S. facing mounting pressure as the situation intensifies

The dramatic post came as global markets remain on edge following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital oil chokepoint responsible for roughly one-fifth of the world’s supply, sending gas prices soaring and rattling economies worldwide.

The crisis has dragged on for more than 30 days, sending gas prices soaring worldwide.

Against that backdrop, Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, reminding the regime of his previous deadline.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote.

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

The president then signed off, adding: "Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

His remarks echoed earlier threats to unleash severe consequences if Iran refuses to comply, as tensions between the two nations continue to spiral.

But despite the tough talk, it wasn’t the warning that grabbed attention; it was the wording.

Trump appeared to confuse "rain" with "reign," using the latter in his threat, a mistake that quickly overshadowed the severity of his message.