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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Iran Threat — Major Typo Derails His Dramatic Warning

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Source: mega

Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran as tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate.

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April 5 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump fired off a chest-thumping warning to Iran, but ended up undercutting his own message with an embarrassing blunder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old took to Truth Social on Saturday with a fiery ultimatum as tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate, demanding swift action over the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

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Rising Tensions

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image of The threat came amid the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.
Source: mega

The threat came amid the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

The dramatic post came as global markets remain on edge following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital oil chokepoint responsible for roughly one-fifth of the world’s supply, sending gas prices soaring and rattling economies worldwide.

The standoff has dragged on for more than a month, with the U.S. facing mounting pressure as the situation intensifies

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Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum and Blunder

image of The crisis has dragged on for more than 30 days, sending gas prices soaring worldwide.
Source: mega

The crisis has dragged on for more than 30 days, sending gas prices soaring worldwide.

Against that backdrop, Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, reminding the regime of his previous deadline.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote.

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

The president then signed off, adding: "Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

His remarks echoed earlier threats to unleash severe consequences if Iran refuses to comply, as tensions between the two nations continue to spiral.

But despite the tough talk, it wasn’t the warning that grabbed attention; it was the wording.

Trump appeared to confuse "rain" with "reign," using the latter in his threat, a mistake that quickly overshadowed the severity of his message.

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Heated Warning to Iran

image of Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the strategic waterway.
Source: mega

Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the strategic waterway.

Trump's mix-up comes just a day before the president posted a heated, profanity-riddled rant on Truth Social.

On Easter Sunday, Trump shared a fiery warning amid tensions with Iran.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote.

"Open the F---n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump added.

A few MAGA allies backed the president's post, including Laura Loomer.

Loomer wrote: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he's going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."

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image of His Truth Social post quickly drew attention for a noticeable spelling mistake.
Source: mega

His Truth Social post quickly drew attention for a noticeable spelling mistake.

Despite some praise, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into Trump, calling him 'insane' and 'not a Christian.'

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted,” she wrote on X. “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”

She added: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

Greene later wrote, “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

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