Trump Awkwardly Puts Pete Hegseth on Blast With Shady Comment About His Performance as Secretary of Defense

On Thursday, March 26, Trump's attempt to compliment Hegseth and praise his work completely fell apart, as he instead brought up just how unpopular the former Fox News personality is these days.

"Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time," Trump claimed about Hegseth. According to Trump, an anonymous source told the president he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth, as the 45-year-old appeared to strain his face.

"Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," Trump noted, before adding a bit more gas to the flame. "When I tell you who, you're not even going to believe it. He gave you such a nasty, hard time."

Trump wrapped it all up by patting Hegseth on the arm a few times. The painfully awkward clip was spread on X, and critics were quick to accuse Trump of already throwing Hegseth "under the bus."