'Narcissist' Trump Ignores Rising Gas Prices and Begs for Statue of Himself Instead in Painfully Awkward Moment

Doug Burgum, the Secretary of the Interior who is also known as the "energy czar," explained to Trump: "Houston's got 600 Venezuelan Americans that know more about reviving that industry... Their production of oil is going to climb towards 50% increase just in the three months we've been here."

"That flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America," Burgum added, before quickly being interrupted by the president.

"Forget that, when are they going to do the statue?" Trump asked, as Burgum, Marco Rubio, and others in the room laughed.

Earlier in the discussion, Burgum claimed that during a recent visit to Venezuela, he got the feeling the country wants to put a statue of Trump.