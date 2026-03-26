'Narcissist' Trump Ignores Rising Gas Prices and Begs for Statue of Himself Instead in Painfully Awkward Moment
March 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
While Americans are dealing with rising gas prices, Donald Trump appears to be more concerned with getting a statue of himself built, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his Cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 26, the president shrugged off a possible solution to increasing gas prices, instead taking the discussion in a whole other direction.
'When Are They Going to Do the Statue?'
Doug Burgum, the Secretary of the Interior who is also known as the "energy czar," explained to Trump: "Houston's got 600 Venezuelan Americans that know more about reviving that industry... Their production of oil is going to climb towards 50% increase just in the three months we've been here."
"That flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America," Burgum added, before quickly being interrupted by the president.
"Forget that, when are they going to do the statue?" Trump asked, as Burgum, Marco Rubio, and others in the room laughed.
Earlier in the discussion, Burgum claimed that during a recent visit to Venezuela, he got the feeling the country wants to put a statue of Trump.
Critics Go Off: 'This Idiot!'
"That would be a great honor," Trump responded. However, not everyone is on board, as critics were quick to take it to X, calling the 79-year-old "narcissistic."
"People are laughing, but he's literally saying the quiet part out loud, this idiot," one person raged, as another noted, "They're all laughing and clapping like idiots, but he was serious... He wasn't joking."
A user added: "We are entering World War III and the president is doing open mic night about a statue of himself."
"The fact his entire cabinet immediately burst out laughing says it all," a person said.
Trump has proven he's not the most humble of people, already slapping his name on the Kennedy Center. He was also labeled a "deluded egomaniac" after unveiling an AI-generated vision for Gaza featuring a giant golden statue of himself.
The clip, which also featured bearded dancing girls and his pal, Elon Musk, showed a statue of Trump standing in the middle of the street while little golden statues of him are on sale at a hotel.
"Just seen the Gaza video, that man is a deranged narcissistic evil piece of s---," one person said at the time, as another added, "This man is deluded."
Trump did receive a statue in September 2025, but it was not the one he was after, as an artist group installed statues of the former reality star and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands along Washington, D.C.'s National Mall.
Trump Finally Gets a Statue... With Jeffrey Epstein
The 12-foot statues featured both figures in prancing poses together to celebrate "Friendship Month," calling out to Trump's relationship with the late pedophile.
The plaque underneath Trump's statue had the inscription of a letter he allegedly wrote, which appeared in Epstein's 50th birthday book in 2003.
It read: "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret."
"Nor will I, since I also know what it is," it read under Epstein's statue. "Yes, we do, come to think of it. As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
While the statues were removed, they made their return just one month later.