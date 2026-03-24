Pete Hegseth Forces Out Awkward Smile After Trump 'Blames' Him For Iran War — As Prez Accused of Throwing Defense Sec. 'Under the Bus'

On Monday, March 24, Trump spoke in Tennessee and proudly put the spotlight on Hegseth, however, not exactly for the best reason.

Donald Trump has appeared to put all the blame for the war in Iran on Pete Hegseth , calling out the Secretary of Defense during a conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump was quick to put the spotlight on Hegseth when it came to the war in Iran.

The former Fox News personality could only force out a smile after the president seemed to pull back the curtain on the administration's private talks.

The 79-year-old then turned to his right and looked at Hegseth, before adding, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let’s do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

"I called a lot of our great people... and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're close to a nuclear weapon,'" Trump explained.

Trump blames Hegseth for the war: "Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. You said, 'Let's do it.'" pic.twitter.com/QBGeFuhM1M

Trump then continued, speaking on ongoing discussions with Iran: "I think they're very good. They want peace to – they've agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon, you know, etc., but we’ll see. You have to get it done. But I would say there’s a very good chance."

Critics, however, were quick to call out Trump for 'throwing Pete under the bus," as one person reacted, "The next sacrificial lamb, getting ready to throw him under the bus..."

Another added, "So it's all Pete's fault. When it gets bad, blame someone else," and a user said, "Pete's name put forward for the blame?"

Hegseth's behind-the-scenes behavior has not been kept out of the public recently, especially his classified briefings, which have apparently proven just how out depth the 45-year-old might be.