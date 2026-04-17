'Out of Touch' Trump Sparks Dementia Concerns Again as Prez Left Clueless Over 'Corner Stores' Despite Being From NY

"The great big beautiful bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores,” the president said, before trying to wrap his head around what a "corner store" is.

He asked: "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described… A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?"

While many of Trump's supporters laughed at his apparent quip, some on social media called out the president, who was born in Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY.

"He never ceases to embarrass himself and show just how little intelligence and out of touch with our country he really is," one person raged.