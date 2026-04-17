'Out of Touch' Trump Sparks Dementia Concerns Again as Prez Left Clueless Over 'Corner Stores' Despite Being From NY
April 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has no idea what a corner is, despite being born and raised in New York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old was left clueless after he read a script prepared for him while promoting his "no tax on tips" policy in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16.
'What is a Corner Store?'
"The great big beautiful bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores,” the president said, before trying to wrap his head around what a "corner store" is.
He asked: "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described… A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?"
While many of Trump's supporters laughed at his apparent quip, some on social media called out the president, who was born in Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY.
"He never ceases to embarrass himself and show just how little intelligence and out of touch with our country he really is," one person raged.
Trump Labeled 'Demented' After Latest Fumble
Another asked, "He's from Queens. How can you be from Queens and not know a corner store?" and a user went off, "He's a delusional, demented old fool.
"The man sounds worse by the day; he can't even talk without sounding like he's spitting all the time."
A commentator joked, "Dementia is winning," while one added, "What is happening to Trump's brain?"
Despite Trump being accused of suffering from dementia, and not helping the cause by having several fumbles in public, the president has claimed his brain is in working order.
Trump on Cognitive Tests: 'It Wasn't Hard for Me'
During his Cabinet meeting on March 26, Trump declared, "I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people."
"It wasn't hard for me," he boasted. Just to double down on his point, Trump then proceeded to explain just how difficult the test can be for everyone... except for him.
Trump explained, "... By the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher; by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations, and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."
However, despite his confidence, Dick Cheney's cardiologist during the George W. Bush administration, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, responded on X, "If I were one of the president’s advisers, I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100."
Following his Easter Sunday meltdown, where he threatened Iran would be "living in Hell," another medical voice, Dr. Vin Gupta, said, "Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. An illogical train of thought. Word finding [sic] difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time."
He added, "The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia."
Trump, who needed his wife Melania's help to walk down the White House steps on Easter, has sparked so much concern some of have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.