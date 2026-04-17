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Home > Exclusives > Daniel Radcliffe
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EXCLUSIVE: Huge 'Harry Potter' Star Ripped for 'Absolutely Tone Deaf' Brag About Their MASSIVE Movie Fortune

Photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: Mega

Daniel Radcliffe may have put his foot in his mouth this time.

April 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Daniel Radcliffe has come under fire after remarks about his financial freedom sparked accusations he is out of touch with the realities facing millions struggling with rising costs and economic uncertainty.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Radcliffe, 36, worth at least $110million, made the comments during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.

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Daniel Radcliffe Faces Wealth Controversy Backlash

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Photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: Mega

Daniel Radcliffe has landed in hot water after boasting about his financial freedom on a popular podcast.

Reflecting on his career after starring as the title character in the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe spoke about the rare position of being able to choose projects without financial pressure.

The actor, who now stars in the NBC sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins alongside Tracy Morgan, and who has appeared on Broadway in productions including Merrily We Roll Along and Every Brilliant Thing, described the creative freedom his early success has afforded him.

But industry observers said the remarks have triggered backlash, given the current economic climate.

One source told us: "Daniel is facing criticism because, while he was being candid, it came across as incredibly tone deaf at a time when so many people are worrying about how to pay bills and keep afloat."

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'Do Whatever the F--- You Want'

Photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: Mega

Struggling peers labeled the remarks tone-deaf amid global economic uncertainty and rising living costs.

"Talking so openly about having total financial security and creative freedom risks alienating audiences who do not have that luxury, especially his acting peers, many of whom are struggling to land even minor roles," the insider added.

During the interview, Radcliffe advised younger actors to embrace opportunities that come with early success.

He said: "I've met a few of the Stranger Things kids recently, and it's always lovely to meet them and see how great they all are and how well they're all doing.

"But I give the same piece of advice to all of them: 'Do whatever the f--- you want.'"

The comments were interpreted by some as highlighting the stark contrast between elite earners in entertainment and broader financial struggles.

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Bad 'Timing'

Photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: Mega

Radcliffe admitted that most actors will never have the 'autonomy' he enjoys over his career choices.

A source familiar with the reaction said: "What Daniel framed as encouragement has been interpreted by some as a reminder of the gap between those at the very top of the industry and everyone else.

"That is where the criticism is coming from, and there is a lot of trolling against him online, and from actors who heard his boast on the podcast."

Another movie insider added: "It is not that people begrudge Daniel's success; it is that the timing and phrasing of his remarks made them feel disconnected from reality for many listeners."

Radcliffe went on to acknowledge the unusual nature of his position within the industry.

He said: "Yeah, absolutely. And no actors are ever in that position. If you are in the industry, you know that most actors will never have that level of autonomy over their career where you can say, 'I wanna do this.'"

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Balancing Autonomy and Showbiz Luck

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Photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: Mega

Defenders argued Radcliffe was being authentically candid about the luck that defined his early career.

He also noted that such financial security is not guaranteed indefinitely, warning actors should take advantage of opportunities while they can.

Despite the criticism, some in the industry have defended Radcliffe's comments as an honest reflection of his experience.

A source said, "Daniel has always been open about how fortunate he feels to have been cast as Harry Potter, which earned him an absolute fortune. He was speaking from that perspective rather than trying to boast."

Others, however, maintain public figures who have had Radcliffe's luck in the brutal showbiz industry must be mindful of how such statements are received.

Radcliffe continues to balance his screen and stage work, recently lending his voice to Pizza Movie, released on Hulu and Disney+, and maintaining an active presence in the theater.

His Broadway credits now total six, with performances in Every Brilliant Thing currently running at New York's Hudson Theatre before Mariska Hargitay takes over the role from May 26.

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