EXCLUSIVE: Huge 'Harry Potter' Star Ripped for 'Absolutely Tone Deaf' Brag About Their MASSIVE Movie Fortune

Reflecting on his career after starring as the title character in the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe spoke about the rare position of being able to choose projects without financial pressure.

The actor, who now stars in the NBC sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins alongside Tracy Morgan, and who has appeared on Broadway in productions including Merrily We Roll Along and Every Brilliant Thing, described the creative freedom his early success has afforded him.

But industry observers said the remarks have triggered backlash, given the current economic climate.

One source told us: "Daniel is facing criticism because, while he was being candid, it came across as incredibly tone deaf at a time when so many people are worrying about how to pay bills and keep afloat."