EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Family Milestones 'Nepo Brat' Brooklyn Beckham is Set to Miss Back Home As His Feud With Parents Gets Even Nastier
April 17 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
"Nepo brat" Brooklyn Beckham is set to miss a major family milestone as his bitter feud with his parents deepens, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the rift has reached a point where reconciliation appears increasingly unlikely.
Brooklyn, 27, the eldest son of Victoria Beckham – who turned 52 on Friday, April 17, and David Beckham, 50, is expected to be absent from celebrations surrounding his mother's birthday and her inclusion in TIME's list of the 100 most influential people.
Victoria Beckham Milestone Marred by Family Rift
Victoria shared the honor on social media ahead of turning 52, marking a significant personal and professional milestone. However, Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from the family, alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, has cast a shadow over the occasion.
Sources said the fallout has intensified following Brooklyn's public allegations against his parents earlier this year.
One insider said: "This has moved far beyond a simple family disagreement – Brooklyn has very deliberately set firm boundaries, and the fact he is willing to sit out something as significant as his mother's 52nd birthday and a major career honor really underlines just how deep the fracture now runs.
"It sends a clear message that this is not something that can be smoothed over quickly."
Another source added: "There is an increasing feeling among those close to Brooklyn that key family moments are being lost to this conflict, almost becoming collateral damage in the wider fallout from his rift with his mom and dad.
"Each missed celebration only seems to deepen the hurt on both sides, reinforcing how entrenched and emotionally charged the situation has become."
Public Allegations Deepen the Beckham Fracture
Brooklyn previously detailed the breakdown in relations with his parents in a searing social media statement, accusing his mother and father of interfering in his relationship and wedding.
He said in part of his six-post long Instagram takedown of his doting parents: "My mum hijacked my first (wedding) dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song."
He also claimed: "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
Further allegations from Brooklyn - who has been branded a "nepo brat" over his outburst - included claims Victoria withdrew from designing Nicola's wedding dress shortly before the ceremony and allegations over how his parents tightly control "Brand Beckham."
A source close to the situation said: "Brooklyn's allegations marked a real turning point – what had previously been contained behind closed doors was suddenly shoved into the public domain, and that changed the dynamic entirely."
Wedding Drama and Public Fallout Stakes
The source added: "Once those details and allegations were put out there, it created a situation where neither side could easily retreat or de-escalate without feeling like they were backing down in front of the world. It raised the stakes emotionally and publicly, making any path toward reconciliation far more complicated."
Victoria has now addressed the situation indirectly, emphasizing her role as a parent without naming Brooklyn in a new interview.
She said about her and David: "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. We've been in the public eye for more than 30 years and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And, you know, that's all I really want to say about it."
Communication Breakdown and Legal Boundaries
Relations between the two sides of the Beckham family are understood to have deteriorated further in recent months, with sources saying communication has now broken down entirely.
An insider added: "At this point, there is very little direct contact between Brooklyn and his parents, and even attempts to communicate have become formal and distanced.
"It is a situation where both sides feel hurt and entrenched, which makes any kind of reconciliation extremely difficult."
Brooklyn, who has described himself as an aspiring chef, is said to have requested his parents only contact him through lawyers, as he focuses on his life with billionaire heiress Nicola.
A source said: "Brooklyn is very focused on building his own life now, particularly his marriage, and that is clearly where his loyalty and attention lie at this stage.
"He seems determined to follow his own direction, even if it creates distance from the rest of the family."
"There is an understanding that this means he is willing to miss key family occasions if they clash with that priority, and while it is not a decision taken lightly, it reflects how firmly he is choosing to center his relationship with Nicola and his own future over maintaining those traditional family ties right now."