EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Family Milestones 'Nepo Brat' Brooklyn Beckham is Set to Miss Back Home As His Feud With Parents Gets Even Nastier

Victoria shared the honor on social media ahead of turning 52, marking a significant personal and professional milestone. However, Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from the family, alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, has cast a shadow over the occasion.

Sources said the fallout has intensified following Brooklyn's public allegations against his parents earlier this year.

One insider said: "This has moved far beyond a simple family disagreement – Brooklyn has very deliberately set firm boundaries, and the fact he is willing to sit out something as significant as his mother's 52nd birthday and a major career honor really underlines just how deep the fracture now runs.

"It sends a clear message that this is not something that can be smoothed over quickly."

Another source added: "There is an increasing feeling among those close to Brooklyn that key family moments are being lost to this conflict, almost becoming collateral damage in the wider fallout from his rift with his mom and dad.

"Each missed celebration only seems to deepen the hurt on both sides, reinforcing how entrenched and emotionally charged the situation has become."