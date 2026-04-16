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Home > Celebrity > Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Finally Breaks Silence on Family Rift with Estranged Son Brooklyn — 4 Months After Nepo Baby's Scathing Statement

picture of victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on estranged son Brooklyn cutting ties with his family.

April 16 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

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Victoria Beckham has finally broken her silence on her son Brooklyn's family feud.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Spice Girl, 51, was quizzed on the feud in a new interview, four months after the wannabe chef cut ties with his parents and siblings with a brutal message posted on social media.

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'We Love Our Children So Much'

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picture of Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria said 'we've always tried to be the best parents that we can be' when quizzed on rift.

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Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Victoria, 51, did not refer to Brooklyn, 26, by name when asked about the rift but discussed how she had only ever tried to "protect and love our children."

She said: "I think that we've always — we love our children so much.

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

"And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

When probed if the negative attention surrounding the rift had affected her business endeavours, Victoria insisted it hadn't.

She said: "I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good.

"I don't think they're buying my eyeliner just because it's me."

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Going Nuclear On His Family

picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn walked away from his family in favor of new life with wife, Nicola Peltz.

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Victoria and her husband David, 50, have been left devastated by Brooklyn's decision to abandon his family.

In his brutal Instagram post in January, he accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, as well as claiming Victoria humiliated him by performing an inappropriate dance at their wedding.

He also claimed the Beckhams put their brand before creating genuine family connections, leaving him racked with anxiety as a youngster.

With relations reaching rock bottom, Brooklyn instructed his parents not to contact him directly, including on social media, but rather to go through his lawyers.

His parents' continued posts, whether it was the click of a heart or a birthday well-wish, are said to have angered him.

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Desperate To Contact Son

picture of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria and husband David have made several attempts to reach out to Brooklyn.

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RadarOnline.com recently revealed how the Beckhams have tried to reach Brooklyn in a way he deems suitable, whether that’s "with lawyers, the Peltz parents, siblings, a therapist, a mediator — and are desperate to repair the relationship."

And Victoria is fearful she will never see her son again, leaving her convinced she’s on the brink of a meltdown.

Speaking in January, an insider said: "Victoria is absolutely beside herself over what's happening with Brooklyn. She's trying so hard not to show it publicly, but she spent a lot of the holidays in tears."

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picture of victoria beckham and nicola peltz
Source: MEGA

Victoria hoped to spend Christmas with Brooklyn and Nicola but it never materialized.

According to the source, the former Spice Girl was counting on a "Christmas reunion" with her estranged son and was "crushed" when it didn't happen.

Despite Victoria's "every effort" to "make peace," insiders insisted that Brooklyn refuses to take her calls.

"Victoria thought by now she and Brooklyn would at least be on speaking terms, but things are only getting worse, and she can't help but feel Brooklyn is in way over his head," said the source.

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