Victoria Beckham Finally Breaks Silence on Family Rift with Estranged Son Brooklyn — 4 Months After Nepo Baby's Scathing Statement

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Victoria, 51, did not refer to Brooklyn, 26, by name when asked about the rift but discussed how she had only ever tried to "protect and love our children."

She said: "I think that we've always — we love our children so much.

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

"And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

When probed if the negative attention surrounding the rift had affected her business endeavours, Victoria insisted it hadn't.

She said: "I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good.

"I don't think they're buying my eyeliner just because it's me."