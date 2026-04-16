How Accessibility Became the Backbone of the Sports Betting Boom

The sports betting boom in the United States grew because betting became easier to reach. A person no longer needs to drive to a casino, queue at a counter, or carry a betting slip in a coat pocket. A phone, a verified account, and a location check now do much of the work. That shift has changed gambling from an occasional outing into a regular digital service. In 2024, Americans legally wagered $149.9 billion on sports, and commercial sports betting revenue reached $13.78 billion, according to the American Gaming Association. Accessibility matters because betting follows routine. Sports already live on phones, streaming platforms, highlight clips, alerts, and social feeds. Betting has moved onto the same screen. The Associated Press and NORC found in a February 2025 poll that 14% of U.S. adults said they bet on professional or college sports online either frequently or occasionally. For many people, the main change has not been an interest in sport. It has been accessible to betting during the normal flow of watching it.

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Michigan Shows How Online Access Works

For Michigan readers, the practical side is straightforward. The state allows licensed online betting, and the Michigan Gaming Control Board confirmed that as of February 2026, 12 operators offered online sports betting in the state. Independent guides help readers compare sportsbooks in Michigan in plain terms, covering app access, betting markets, deposit options, and how to get started. That comparison role matters because legal betting still depends on state rules, licensed operators, and knowing which app actually serves the market you live in. Most readers arrive with simple questions: which apps are legal, how deposits work, what a moneyline is, and whether live betting is available mid-game. As basic as that sounds, it does the heaviest lifting in a developing market. Michigan's online sports betting handle reached $491.3 million in January 2026 alone, which confirms that app-based access is now the primary route into the market.

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Streaming Keeps Fans on the Same Screen

Streaming has reinforced that pattern by keeping more of a fan's attention on a single device. Nielsen reported that streaming accounted for 47.5% of all U.S. television viewing in December 2025, the highest share ever recorded at the time. The same Nielsen data showed that fans aged 50 and older who watch sports via streaming grew by 21% over two years. When sport and betting both live on the same phone or connected television, the distance between watching and wagering shrinks considerably. Live betting depends especially heavily on that kind of access. Placing a wager after a game has started requires fast odds, a stable connection, and an interface that keeps up with play. A moneyline bet is simply a pick on who wins; a spread bet is a bet on margin of victory. Keeping up with sports news — team injuries, lineup changes, late scratches — is part of how sharper bettors approach live markets. The easier it is to watch, check odds, and place a bet in one sitting, the more natural the product feels to newer users.

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Mobile Access Does More Than Save Time

The phone changed betting by removing small points of friction one by one. Registration moved online. Identity checks became digital. Deposits could be made through bank cards, digital wallets, or online banking. Geolocation software confirmed that a bettor was physically inside a legal state. Reuters noted in early 2025 that high entry costs and polished products helped produce a market led by a small number of major operators. Product design and accessibility now shape market share as much as brand recognition. Michigan illustrates that structure clearly. The MGCB reported that internet gaming and internet sports betting generated $3.8 billion in combined gross receipts in 2025, with internet sports betting alone producing $671.3 million. Detroit casinos, by contrast, reported only $810,424 in retail sports betting revenue for March 2026. Retail books still exist, but the scale has moved entirely online.

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Accessibility Also Brings Pressure

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Convenience has raised concerns alongside growth. In Michigan, the MGCB stated in March 2026 that increased online gambling access had contributed to greater demand for support services and responsible gaming resources. The state has responded by requiring licensed operators to provide self-exclusion tools, session limits, and direct links to help services within their apps. In Ohio, advocates told Axios that the popularity of mobile betting makes an outright ban unrealistic, even as lawmakers push for tighter controls on advertising and sign-up bonuses. Both states point toward the same tension: the features that make betting easy to reach also make it harder to step back from. That pressure will likely shape the next phase of regulation more than revenue figures will. States that have built functioning frameworks, Michigan included, are already revising rules around marketing, age verification, and player protection. The accessibility that drove the market's growth is now the same variable regulators are working to manage.