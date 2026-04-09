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Home > Celebrity > Brooklyn Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham's Make Desperate Bid to Repair Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn By Asking to Meet With 'Therapist or Mediator'

picture of David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have asked to meet estranged son Brooklyn with a middle party in a bid to mend their rift.

April 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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David and Victoria Beckham have offered to meet their estranged son Brooklyn alongside a "therapist or mediator" in a desperate bid to mend their rift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Beckhams have made repeated requests to meet the wannabe chef, all of which have been turned down as he focuses on his life with wife Nicola Peltz.

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Multiple Attempts To Reach Out

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Photo of David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham has tried to make contact with their estranged son on numerous occasions, according to sources.

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But according to The Cut, the Beckhams have tried to reach Brooklyn, 26, in a way he deems suitable, whether that's "with lawyers, the Peltz parents, siblings, a therapist, a mediator."

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have previously admitted the only way they'll get their son back is if Nicola, 31, is out of the picture.

For all the accusations and bitterness, the family still loves Brooklyn and is willing to welcome him back into the fold with open arms.

A source said, "He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home."

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TV Doc Could Spell More Woe For Beckhams

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and his reps have been in talks to make a reality show featuring the wannabe chef and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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However, Brooklyn could be set to throw more dirt at his parents courtesy of his own TV documentary.

Brooklyn, who slated his family in a bombshell Instagram rant in January, and his U.S.-based management teams are said to be in early talks with production heads at Hulu.

An insider told The Sun said: "Brooklyn is keen. Alongside documenting his culinary business venture, Hulu bosses will hope he will open up about the bombshell rift with his parents.

"This isn't just any platform. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, is home to global smash hits like The Kardashians. They'd be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties, having run authored documentaries by both of his parents.

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Birthday Snubs

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has ignored his family's birthdays on social media, but continues to gush over wife,

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"Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big-money interviews before but turned them all down," the source added. When they do decide to speak, it will be on their own terms.

"They also want to make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family and that they make their own decisions."

Radar recently noted how Brooklyn has been accused of escalating his long-running family feud by publicly ignoring birthday tributes from his parents while responding warmly to a message from his wife, a move that is being viewed by his loved ones as his most "brutal and bratty" yet.

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picture of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole peltz and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Backham has been dubbed 'brutal and bratty' for snubbing family birthdays, including his mom, Victoria.

One source close to the Beckham clan told us the public snub has intensified perceptions that the dispute remains deeply entrenched.

They said: "When parents reach out with a birthday message on a platform that millions of people can see, and there is no acknowledgment in return, it inevitably draws attention. In situations like this, the absence of a response can speak just as loudly as a direct statement."

The insider added that the moment reinforces the perception that tensions within the Beckham family remain unresolved.

"From the outside, it suggests that whatever disagreements exist behind the scenes have not yet been smoothed over," they noted. "When an opportunity for a simple gesture of goodwill is left unanswered, it tends to signal that the rift is still very much in place.

The insider added, "What really draws attention is the speed with which Brooklyn engaged with Nicola online on his birthday. Doing that and not acknowledging his parents after they reached out is being seen by his family as one of the most brutal and cruel things he has done to them. To outsiders, it's also brutal and, frankly, bratty."

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