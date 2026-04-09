David and Victoria Beckham's Make Desperate Bid to Repair Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn By Asking to Meet With 'Therapist or Mediator'

But according to The Cut, the Beckhams have tried to reach Brooklyn, 26, in a way he deems suitable, whether that's "with lawyers, the Peltz parents, siblings, a therapist, a mediator."

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have previously admitted the only way they'll get their son back is if Nicola, 31, is out of the picture.

For all the accusations and bitterness, the family still loves Brooklyn and is willing to welcome him back into the fold with open arms.

A source said, "He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home."