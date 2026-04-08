Lauren Sánchez's Eyebrow-Raising Plans with 'Eligible Bachelors' Revealed — As Jeff Bezos 'Divorce' Rumors Ramp Up
April 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez is quietly emerging as one of Hollywood's most powerful behind-the-scenes matchmakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeff Bezos' splashy wife has been working her elite Rolodex and pulling strings among A-listers, cementing her reputation as the go-to connector for her circle of pals, linking them with everyone from global politicians to hunky actors close to her billionaire husband.
Lauren Sánchez Is Helping Her Single Pals Find Romance With Famous and Powerful Men
"Everyone these days goes to Lauren; she is like a matchmaker now because, between her friends and Jeff's friends, they know a ton of eligible bachelors, and they are cool; they will introduce people for sure," an insider claimed to the Daily Mail.
The newest coupling, thanks to Sánchez's handiwork, is Louisiana-born model Brooks Nader and British actor Taron Egerton.
"Brooks told her good pal Lauren to set her up with a cute guy. So Lauren was like, 'What about Taron?' Brooks flipped because he's so hot and talented, she was like yes, yes, yes," the source spilled about how the Amazon founder's wife played cupid.
The pair were photographed out on a Santa Monica date night in late March, dining at the Italian steakhouse Capo, while enjoying drinks at Shutters on the Beach's patio bar.
Nader is wild about the pairing with The Kingsman star.
"In fact, so excited was Nader that she is said to have told another friend: 'I wanna be Brooks Egerton one day,'" the spy added about the Love Thy Nader star's hopes for the future.
The two first met at Bezos and Sánchez's star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, while the former journalist reportedly arranged a more formal introduction between the pair.
"Brooks has been wanting to meet a celebrity for a very long time; she wanted to be in a power couple," the spy explained about the new Baywatch star.
Lauren Sánchez Set Up Pal Katy Perry With Justin Trudeau
Sánchez reportedly was the one who got her close pal Katy Perry together with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom in June 2025. The pop star and the politician are still going strong today after the former Good Day L.A. anchor felt the pair would "vibe instantly."
"Lauren introduced them through her circle – she thought they'd vibe instantly, and wow, did she call it," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack in October 2025, after the couple finally went public with their romance.
"They have insane chemistry. Katy thinks Justin’s witty and kind, and he's in awe of her energy," the source said about how Sánchez nailed her matchmaking.
Trouble in Paradise for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Bezos' wife, who went to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere alongside Perry in an April 2025 Blue Origin flight, even joked about how she was becoming the queen of sparking connections between the rich and famous.
"I've gone from launching rockets to launching romances!" Sánchez reportedly joked.
While Sánchez has become a pro at putting together famous couples, her own relationship with Bezos appears to have hit a rough patch.
The buxom brunette openly and awkwardly shooed away her husband on the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in March so that she could pose solo.
It came after the newlyweds appeared not to be getting along, as Bezos failed to crack a smile while Sánchez gave him an angry look that was pure thunder, not even trying to hide her unhappiness.