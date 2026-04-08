Lauren Sánchez's Eyebrow-Raising Plans with 'Eligible Bachelors' Revealed — As Jeff Bezos 'Divorce' Rumors Ramp Up

The pair were photographed out on a Santa Monica date night in late March, dining at the Italian steakhouse Capo, while enjoying drinks at Shutters on the Beach's patio bar.

Nader is wild about the pairing with The Kingsman star.

"In fact, so excited was Nader that she is said to have told another friend: 'I wanna be Brooks Egerton one day,'" the spy added about the Love Thy Nader star's hopes for the future.

The two first met at Bezos and Sánchez's star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, while the former journalist reportedly arranged a more formal introduction between the pair.

"Brooks has been wanting to meet a celebrity for a very long time; she wanted to be in a power couple," the spy explained about the new Baywatch star.