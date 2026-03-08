Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Is Roaring Into Politics — Star is Ditching Sagging Singing Career for New Purpose With Ex-PM Lover Justin Trudeau

katy perry roars into politics justin trudeau
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry roars into politics alongside ex-PM Justin Trudeau as her singing career faces decline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Teenage dream songbird Katy Perry has a new dream, sources said – to dive into politics and philanthropy with new beau Justin Trudeau. According to pals, Perry is ready to ditch her music career and roar into building a meaningful future as a power couple with Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Katy has been infused with a sense of purpose and a desire to change her image permanently," said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy and Justin Plot Power Move

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are presenting themselves as a couple focused on philanthropy and global causes.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are presenting themselves as a couple focused on philanthropy and global causes.

Article continues below advertisement

"She waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it. He has not been pushy and he hasn't been aggressive. Every step forward has been Katy's to make. She and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together. Can they actually pull it off? That's a different question, but right now they're putting themselves out there as a couple.

"They're prying open the doors of powerful people, and listening for places and problems where they can do consequential work. By presenting themselves as a team, they can meet with the wealthiest people on the planet and raise money for the causes they want.

"That's a big deal, and Katy totally gets it. Suddenly, being a relevant pop star looks puny compared to what she and Justin can achieve together and who they can make listen to them."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry's Political Image Makeover

Article continues below advertisement
Perry began dating Trudeau after ending her engagement to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

Perry began dating Trudeau after ending her engagement to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

The Roar singer, 41, hooked up with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, shortly after ending her engagement to Pirates of the Caribbean hunk Orlando Bloom – father of her daughter, Daisy Dove, 5 – last summer.

While still wearing flamboyant costumes on stage, Perry's pared back her image for politics-adjacent appearances with Trudeau – choosing a cream cropped cardigan and matching midi-length pencil skirt at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in January.

She also wore a brown skirt suit when the couple met a former Japanese prime minister and his wife during her tour in Japan.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Betting Big on Justin

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Eugenie with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie 'Plotting Massive Career Move' That Will 'Rock the Royal Family'

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff 'Drew Straws' to Decide 'Who Would Be One of the Two Flunkies Now Serving Disgraced Ex-Duke'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
During appearances with Trudeau, Perry reportedly adopted a more subdued style, including an outfit worn at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Source: MEGA

During appearances with Trudeau, Perry reportedly adopted a more subdued style, including an outfit worn at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

"Katy is a long-term thinker and she knows how bad it will look if things with Justin suddenly fall apart over something petty," added a pal.

"It speaks to the health of the relationship that they want to use their respective fame to conquer some big global problems, even if neither of them is really sure what those problems are just yet.

"As long as they're in it together, Katy is confident they can accomplish anything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.