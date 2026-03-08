EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Is Roaring Into Politics — Star is Ditching Sagging Singing Career for New Purpose With Ex-PM Lover Justin Trudeau

Teenage dream songbird Katy Perry has a new dream, sources said – to dive into politics and philanthropy with new beau Justin Trudeau . According to pals, Perry is ready to ditch her music career and roar into building a meaningful future as a power couple with Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are presenting themselves as a couple focused on philanthropy and global causes.

"She waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it. He has not been pushy and he hasn't been aggressive. Every step forward has been Katy's to make. She and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together. Can they actually pull it off? That's a different question, but right now they're putting themselves out there as a couple.

"They're prying open the doors of powerful people, and listening for places and problems where they can do consequential work. By presenting themselves as a team, they can meet with the wealthiest people on the planet and raise money for the causes they want.

"That's a big deal, and Katy totally gets it. Suddenly, being a relevant pop star looks puny compared to what she and Justin can achieve together and who they can make listen to them."