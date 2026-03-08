EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Is Roaring Into Politics — Star is Ditching Sagging Singing Career for New Purpose With Ex-PM Lover Justin Trudeau
March 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Teenage dream songbird Katy Perry has a new dream, sources said – to dive into politics and philanthropy with new beau Justin Trudeau. According to pals, Perry is ready to ditch her music career and roar into building a meaningful future as a power couple with Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Katy has been infused with a sense of purpose and a desire to change her image permanently," said a source.
Katy and Justin Plot Power Move
"She waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it. He has not been pushy and he hasn't been aggressive. Every step forward has been Katy's to make. She and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together. Can they actually pull it off? That's a different question, but right now they're putting themselves out there as a couple.
"They're prying open the doors of powerful people, and listening for places and problems where they can do consequential work. By presenting themselves as a team, they can meet with the wealthiest people on the planet and raise money for the causes they want.
"That's a big deal, and Katy totally gets it. Suddenly, being a relevant pop star looks puny compared to what she and Justin can achieve together and who they can make listen to them."
Katy Perry's Political Image Makeover
The Roar singer, 41, hooked up with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, shortly after ending her engagement to Pirates of the Caribbean hunk Orlando Bloom – father of her daughter, Daisy Dove, 5 – last summer.
While still wearing flamboyant costumes on stage, Perry's pared back her image for politics-adjacent appearances with Trudeau – choosing a cream cropped cardigan and matching midi-length pencil skirt at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in January.
She also wore a brown skirt suit when the couple met a former Japanese prime minister and his wife during her tour in Japan.
Katy Betting Big on Justin
"Katy is a long-term thinker and she knows how bad it will look if things with Justin suddenly fall apart over something petty," added a pal.
"It speaks to the health of the relationship that they want to use their respective fame to conquer some big global problems, even if neither of them is really sure what those problems are just yet.
"As long as they're in it together, Katy is confident they can accomplish anything."