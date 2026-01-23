Your tip
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance Heats Up — With Pair Introducing Each Other to Their Kids

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance has intensified as the pair reportedly introduced each other to their kids.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance has intensified as the pair reportedly introduced each other to their kids.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have marked a major relationship milestone by introducing their children, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Firework singer, 41, and the global heartthrob, 54, are "crazy about each other," claimed an insider who insisted: "This isn't a fling."

Families Quietly Bond As Romance Deepens

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, spent time with Justin Trudeau as families quietly connected following the singer's relationship milestone.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, spent time with Justin Trudeau as families quietly connected following the singer's relationship milestone.

The pair recently went Instagram-official in Tokyo – sharing cozy selfies – and now insiders said their families are quietly getting to know one another.

"Katy's daughter, Daisy, has spent time around Justin. And his three kids – Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien – have met Katy," shared a source familiar with the situation. "It was warm. It was easy. The kids clicked instantly."

Insiders Say Their Chemistry Is Undeniable

Trudeau's kids met Perry after the couple went Instagram-official in Tokyo.
Source: MEGA

Trudeau's kids met Perry after the couple went Instagram-official in Tokyo.

Those close to the couple say the chemistry is undeniable.

Another insider shared: "They both have this sparkle. It's like they recognize something in each other."

