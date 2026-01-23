Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance Heats Up — With Pair Introducing Each Other to Their Kids
Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have marked a major relationship milestone by introducing their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Firework singer, 41, and the global heartthrob, 54, are "crazy about each other," claimed an insider who insisted: "This isn't a fling."
Families Quietly Bond As Romance Deepens
The pair recently went Instagram-official in Tokyo – sharing cozy selfies – and now insiders said their families are quietly getting to know one another.
"Katy's daughter, Daisy, has spent time around Justin. And his three kids – Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien – have met Katy," shared a source familiar with the situation. "It was warm. It was easy. The kids clicked instantly."
Insiders Say Their Chemistry Is Undeniable
Those close to the couple say the chemistry is undeniable.
Another insider shared: "They both have this sparkle. It's like they recognize something in each other."