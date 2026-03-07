EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie 'Plotting Massive Career Move' That Will 'Rock the Royal Family'

Yet any formal alignment with the Sussexes would carry consequences.

A royal source warned: "William and Catherine have been considerate toward her during an incredibly difficult period, and she does not take that for granted. There is affection there and a shared history that matters. But everyone understands that there are boundaries which cannot easily be crossed without consequence."

The insider continued: "If Eugenie were to step into a professional role alongside Harry and Meghan, it would not be viewed as a neutral career move. It would almost certainly be perceived within palace circles as aligning herself with one camp in an ongoing and unresolved family rift. That perception alone could cool – if not permanently damage – her relationship with William and Catherine. She is acutely aware that such a decision would carry emotional weight far beyond the practicalities of a job."

Still, the appeal of a fresh start is tangible. The same insider added: "This is the first time Eugenie has genuinely allowed herself to imagine what a full relocation might look like. The appeal lies in the clean slate it represents. Physical distance from the U.K. would also mean emotional breathing room, and the freedom to shape a professional identity on her own terms."

At the same time, she is not naïve about what that step would signify. "Moving across the Atlantic would not be a temporary adjustment – it would amount to closing one chapter and starting another. It would inevitably alter her place within the family dynamic and the royal fold. She understands that once that line is crossed, there is no simple return to how things were."