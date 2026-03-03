EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Andrew Windsor 'Targeted as a Spy Mole' By Handlers Who 'Wanted to Exploit His Hatred of Brother Charles'
March 2 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor was regarded by Russian intelligence as a potential conduit into the British establishment – cultivated, according to a classified U.S. report, as a "useful idiot" whose personal resentments and vulnerabilities could be exploited.
Andrew, 66, was arrested last month at his residence on the Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office, amid claims he may have leaked market-sensitive information to his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, obtained during his decade as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011.
The Royal Family's 'Weak Link'
Now, a highly classified US intelligence assessment dated January 15 and titled "Political Corruption: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" – bearing the subheading "Designated Russian Union" – is said to outline how Russian operatives allegedly viewed him as the Royal Family's "weak link."
A source familiar with the document said: "The report outlines an alleged strategy in which Russian intelligence built informal influence networks around socially connected intermediaries – individuals such as Jeffrey Epstein who had proximity to powerful political and commercial figures. The aim, it suggests, was not only access but insulation – creating relationships that could potentially blunt or complicate domestic legal scrutiny."
The insider continued: "Within that framework, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is described as someone who was gradually drawn into those circles. The assessment claims he was viewed as a valuable contact because of his closeness to the Royal Family, someone whose status could be leveraged to open doors and confer credibility in sensitive environments."
The report reportedly claims Russian agents believed Andrew harbored long-standing resentment toward his elder brother, King Charles, 77, whom he saw as weak and undeserving of the adulation attached to the heir apparent.
It further alleges he was motivated by "financial, sexual, and personal reward" rather than coercion. Sources briefed on the intelligence say Andrew was not blackmailed but was instead perceived as receptive.
One insider said, "The tone of the assessment indicates Andrew was not viewed as someone who needed to be pressured. Rather, he was regarded as approachable and a useful idiot, for want of a better word – an individual whose personal aspirations and lingering resentments could be engaged through praise, access, and opportunity instead of coercion."
Another source added: "The wording is unusually blunt. He is characterized as an entry point – a figure whose royal connections carried symbolic weight and could smooth introductions across political and commercial circles in Britain and internationally. His name alone conferred a degree of legitimacy. What makes the contents particularly explosive is the suggestion that his private frustrations, including his relationship with his brother, were analyzed and potentially folded into a broader foreign calculus.
"That shifts the narrative from personal controversy to something far more serious – a question of whether internal royal dynamics were assessed as exploitable within an intelligence framework."
'Exploiting' Andrew Windsor
Andrew Lownie, biographer of Andrew and author of Entitled, said: "It is now clear that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was used by both Russian and Chinese spies to further their influence."
Lownie added: "They will seek out the weakness and exploit it, and in Andrew's case, he's been their useful (expletive.)"
He continued: "This is how spies work – they find the vulnerabilities and work on them. Questions around Andrew's financial dealings have long attracted scrutiny. In 2007, his former home, Sunninghill Park, was sold for around $20million – $4million above the asking price – to Kazakh businessman Timur Kulibayev.
Responding to criticism in 2009, Andrew said, "It's not my business, the second the price is paid. If that is the offer, I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and suggest they have overpaid me."
Further allegations outlined by Lownie include claims Andrew shared commercially sensitive information with associates and maintained links that blurred diplomatic and private interests.
As police continue examining material seized in Norfolk and Windsor, the intelligence report's most incendiary claim – that a senior royal was viewed abroad as exploitable leverage against the British state – threatens to deepen an already profound crisis for the monarchy.
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.