Now, a highly classified US intelligence assessment dated January 15 and titled "Political Corruption: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" – bearing the subheading "Designated Russian Union" – is said to outline how Russian operatives allegedly viewed him as the Royal Family's "weak link."

A source familiar with the document said: "The report outlines an alleged strategy in which Russian intelligence built informal influence networks around socially connected intermediaries – individuals such as Jeffrey Epstein who had proximity to powerful political and commercial figures. The aim, it suggests, was not only access but insulation – creating relationships that could potentially blunt or complicate domestic legal scrutiny."

The insider continued: "Within that framework, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is described as someone who was gradually drawn into those circles. The assessment claims he was viewed as a valuable contact because of his closeness to the Royal Family, someone whose status could be leveraged to open doors and confer credibility in sensitive environments."

The report reportedly claims Russian agents believed Andrew harbored long-standing resentment toward his elder brother, King Charles, 77, whom he saw as weak and undeserving of the adulation attached to the heir apparent.