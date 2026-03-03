Austin Terrorist's Online Manifesto Revealed: Islamic Gunman Sent Hateful Messages to Ivanka Trump Months Before Opening Fire in Texas Bar

Diagne showed how devout he was to the Muslim religion, arriving at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden wearing a sweatshirt reading "Property of Allah" as he began to slaughter innocent clubgoers before being killed by police. Underneath, he had on a T-shirt showing Iran's flag under the Islamic Regime.

Authorities found a copy of the Quran in the car he drove to the scene.

Diagne became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013 after arriving in the States in March 2020 on a tourist visa.

He left behind an online history of religious rantings against Israel, Jews, and women, while promoting the spread of Islam in missives before his account was removed from X.

In December 2025, Diagne called President Donald Trump "a shameless clown."