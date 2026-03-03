Austin Terrorist's Online Manifesto Revealed: Islamic Gunman Sent Hateful Messages to Ivanka Trump Months Before Opening Fire in Texas Bar
March 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
The crazed Muslim gunman who opened fire on an Austin, Texas, bar left behind unhinged messages about how the "Islamic revolution is here to stay," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Senegalese immigrant Ndiaga Diagne killed two people and wounded another 14, in what authorities believe was terrorist retaliation for the joint U.S. and Israel airstrikes earlier in the day on February 28 that killed Iran's Supreme Leader and bloodthirsty dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Austin Shooter Called Donald Trump a 'Shameless Clown'
Diagne showed how devout he was to the Muslim religion, arriving at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden wearing a sweatshirt reading "Property of Allah" as he began to slaughter innocent clubgoers before being killed by police. Underneath, he had on a T-shirt showing Iran's flag under the Islamic Regime.
Authorities found a copy of the Quran in the car he drove to the scene.
Diagne became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013 after arriving in the States in March 2020 on a tourist visa.
He left behind an online history of religious rantings against Israel, Jews, and women, while promoting the spread of Islam in missives before his account was removed from X.
In December 2025, Diagne called President Donald Trump "a shameless clown."
Ndiaga Diagne Raged at Ivanka Trump
Diagne bashed First Daughter Ivanka Trump one day after a ceasefire went into effect in October 2025 to end the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.
"I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak," Ivanka wrote on X at the time.
Diagne fumed in a reply, "They think they can turn GAZA into a real estate development; they are mistaken. The atrocities of the settlers occupying Palestine will come to an end just like apartheid South Africa.
In April 2025, Diagne replied to a post by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Foreign Minister.
Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, "Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response. What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran."
Diagne replied, "THE ISLAMIC REVOLUTION IS ETERNAL AND HERE TO STAY UNTIL THE END OF TIME. You Zionist and islamophobes can be angry all you want but you can’t do a damn thing about it, no matter what."
'I Am Done': Watch the Tense Moment Hillary Clinton Dares Oversight Committee to Hold Her in 'Contempt' Before Storming Out of Epstein Deposition Over Leaked Photo
Ndiaga Diagne Called Out Laura Loomer
Diagne opened his X account in October 2024, and all of his content was politically or religiously charged.
He went after MAGA journalist Laura Loomer a year later, after she called for a crackdown on Sharia law.
"Free ride is coming to an end, you and your Israel acolytes fake jews know it, so melt down all you want you ugly b-----," he replied to her post.
He also fumed, "Shut the f--- up you Israel first w----, move to Israel you f------ b----."
Loomer, who is pro-Israel and vehemently against Islam's rapid expansion into the West, shared a photo of Diagne's bloodied Allah sweatshirt on X on March 2.
In the caption, she wrote, "Deport all Muslims from America. DENATURALIZE Muslim citizens in America."