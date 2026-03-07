EXCLUSIVE: The Ex-Prince Andrew 'Bullying' Move That Ended Up Costing Hard-Up Taxpayers Millions

The apparent demand is said to have been made during a meeting at Buckingham Palace with the then head of Scotland Yard's Royalty Protection Command. Princess Beatrice, now 37, was born in 1988 and Princess Eugenie, 35, followed in 1990 – both subsequently receiving 24-hour police protection funded by public money for more than two decades.

Sources with knowledge of royal security arrangements say the meeting that set the policy in motion was unusually tense.

One palace source said: "Andrew was absolutely resolute that his daughters should be afforded the highest possible level of security from the moment they entered the world.

"In his mind they were members of the royal family and therefore entitled to the same protective arrangements as the most senior figures in the monarchy, regardless of the cost implications.

"Those present at the discussions came away with the sense that this was not a request open for negotiation but an expectation that the system would simply accommodate."