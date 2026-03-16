Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Mocked for Pushing Billionaire Out of Photos at Vanity Fair Oscars Bash in Awkward Video

Sánchez could be seen saying something to Bezos before guiding him by his back as he sheepishly walked off camera and out of the shot.

The former TV news reporter then held her hands on her hips and pursed her plump pout, soaking in the attention on her own.

The wife of the Amazon billionaire donned a vintage black John Galliano gown that hugged her famous curves. Sánchez was blinged out in a pink and white diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace with an eye-popping 22-carat pink diamond center stone.