Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Mocked for Pushing Billionaire Out of Photos at Vanity Fair Oscars Bash in Awkward Video
March 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Attend Their First 'Vanity Fair' Party as a Married Couple
Sánchez could be seen saying something to Bezos before guiding him by his back as he sheepishly walked off camera and out of the shot.
The former TV news reporter then held her hands on her hips and pursed her plump pout, soaking in the attention on her own.
The wife of the Amazon billionaire donned a vintage black John Galliano gown that hugged her famous curves. Sánchez was blinged out in a pink and white diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace with an eye-popping 22-carat pink diamond center stone.
Lauren Sánchez wanted her time to shine on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet solo, leading her to awkwardly push her husband, Jeff Bezos, out of the way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple initially posed together for photographs upon arriving at the annual soirée on March 15. But Sánchez, 56, wanted her moment in the spotlight without her 62-year-old husband, putting her hand on his back and ushering him to move along so she could work up a storm for the cameras.
'Money Can't Buy Class'
Vanity Fair shared the video of the clumsy interaction between the couple on its X page, while the original video on Instagram appeared to have been edited to show only Bezos and Sánchez posing together.
"Proof that money can't buy class!" one person scoffed in the comments.
A second user noted, "Lauren: Step away, hubby. You're hogging my camera time," along with laughing emojis.
"She’s repulsive," a third person sneered about Mrs. Bezos
A fourth speculated, "That honeymoon is over; he didn't even look at her. Over."
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Funding the 2026 Met Gala
The Vanity Fair Oscars party could be a preview of what's to come, as Bezos and Sánchez have bankrolled the 2026 Met Gala with his massive bank account. The event takes place on May 5.
The event was thrown into controversy when it was announced in late 2025 that the duo would serve as "honorary chairs" and primary donors, rather than the luxury designer brands and various corporations that have funded the fashion Olympics put together by Vogue's Anna Wintour over the years.
It led to accusations that Bezos and Sánchez "bought" this year's Met Gala, drawing negative attention to Wintour's longtime baby.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Scandalous Beginnings
Sánchez had never attended a Met Gala until she was engaged to Bezos, making her debut at the 2024 costume ball.
The entrepreneur first attended in 2012 with then-wife MacKenzie Scott, and flew solo in 2019 at the Met Gala.
That appearance came four months after Bezos and Scott announced they were splitting after 25 years of marriage, just as Sánchez and then-husband Patrick Whitesell separated. News of Bezos and Sánchez's cheating scandal followed amid the duo's respective splits from their spouses.
The former Good Day LA anchor filed for divorce from the Hollywood talent agent in April 2019.
By that summer, Bezos and Sánchez took their romance out in the open with vacations in the Mediterranean and other luxury hotspots. The duo got engaged in May 2023 and married in a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.