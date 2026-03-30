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Home > Celebrity > Baywatch

New 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Dating 'Rocketman' Actor Taron Egerton — 'They're Infatuated With Each Other'

picture of Brooks Nader and Egerton Taron
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader has struck up a romance with British actor Taron Egerton, which they've kept under-wraps for months.

March 30 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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New Baywatch star Brooks Nader has struck up a new shock romance with Brit actor Taron Egerton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former swimsuit model's relationship was outed after the pair was caught kissing at a Santa Monica restaurant on Saturday night.

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Secretly Dating For Over A Year

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picture of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Nader has been dating the Brit actor for over a year.

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And according to insiders, they have been secretly dating since the start of the year.

A source close to the model told The Sun: "Brooks and Taron met at a party at the beginning of the year and hit it off straight away. She is absolutely giddy about him and feels like he's completely different from anyone she’s dated before.

"They’ve only known each other for a few months, but it’s moved quite quickly, and they’re very keen on each other."

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'He Was Grinning Ear To Ear'

picture of Taron Egerton
Source: MEGA

Eyewitnesses said the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other.

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Egerton is best known for playing Sir Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, which earned the actor a Golden Globe.

The pair had managed to keep their fledgling relationship under wraps, but met up inside the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty earlier this month

An eyewitness of their date on Saturday night said: "They were all over each other – they looked infatuated. He was grinning from ear to ear, and she was giggling the whole time. It was very flirty."

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Brooks Nader Has Long List of Notable Men

picture of Brooks nader
Source: MEGA

Nader had previously been linked with Kevin Costner and Tom Brady.

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Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner Nader has previously been linked to a string of high-profile names, including Kevin Costner, tennis rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, NFL great Tom Brady, and her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

She was previously married to media executive Billy Haire. They divorced in 2024, after four years of marriage.

Egerton, for his part, previously dated Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet, but they split in the summer of 2025. He was later spotted on celebrity dating app Raya.

The movie star was also in an on-again-off-again relationship for six years with assistant director Emily Thomas, who worked on The Batman and No Time to Die.

Nader is currently gearing up to put on the iconic red suit for the Baywatch reboot. She was recently seen taking part in "ocean training,” along with co-star and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit darling Livvy Dunne.

Egerton will next be seen playing a "killer” in Netflix thriller Apex, alongside Charlize Theron.

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picture of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

The model recently opened up about her cosmetic surgery regrets.

Meanwhile, Nader recently opened up about her big plastic surgery regret, which has impacted her for life. The model has not been afraid to share past cosmetic procedures, including getting a nose job and having Botox.

However, now, Nader has admitted to having secret liposuction treatments.

She said, "I had liposuction years ago. And I forever regret it because I just didn't need it."

Nader noted the surgical procedure, which removes fat from specific areas of the body, caused unwanted side effects, revealing: "I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things."

She added to People: "We just got to do less with all that and be healthy."

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