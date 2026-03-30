New 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Dating 'Rocketman' Actor Taron Egerton — 'They're Infatuated With Each Other'

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner Nader has previously been linked to a string of high-profile names, including Kevin Costner, tennis rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, NFL great Tom Brady, and her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

She was previously married to media executive Billy Haire. They divorced in 2024, after four years of marriage.

Egerton, for his part, previously dated Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet, but they split in the summer of 2025. He was later spotted on celebrity dating app Raya.

The movie star was also in an on-again-off-again relationship for six years with assistant director Emily Thomas, who worked on The Batman and No Time to Die.

Nader is currently gearing up to put on the iconic red suit for the Baywatch reboot. She was recently seen taking part in "ocean training,” along with co-star and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit darling Livvy Dunne.

Egerton will next be seen playing a "killer” in Netflix thriller Apex, alongside Charlize Theron.