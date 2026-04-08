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Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West's $15Million Payday Scrapped After London Music Festival Was Axed Over Troubled Rapper's U.K. Ban

picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West could miss out on a $15million paycheck after he was banned from entertaining the U.K.

April 8 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

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Kanye West missed out on a $15million paycheck after he was banned from entering in the U.K.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 48, was originally going to be paid the huge fee to perform three nights at the Wireless music festival in London before the British Home Office turned down his visa request due to past antisemitic comments.

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Promoters Spent Months Wooing West

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Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Live Nation was desperate to bring the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker to Europe.

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Concert promoter Live Nation had spent months trying to woo the Gold Digger hitmaker to make his big music comeback in Europe at the festival, even going so far as to fly out to Mexico in a bid to convince him.

A source told Daily Mail: "Live Nation put together a big package of multiple shows across the globe including Wireless. He asked for and got $15million to play those three nights at Wireless. At that late point they still hadn't secured a headline act."

"Live Nation should be able to get all $15million back as their contracts say that it is the responsibility of the artist to get a visa," the source continued. "Because the decision was made by the Home Secretary they believe that they can get their money back. They think it's not as big a disaster as it could have been but, good luck getting Kanye to pay you back."

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Fears Over Other European Dates Being Canceled

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The blocking of West entering U.K. forced the organizers to cancel festival.

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Following West’s visa denial, Wireless axed the festival altogether, and it now looks possible that West's gigs in France and Holland could also be canceled.

The Mayor of Marseille has said that he doesn't want West to perform already. One of the shows in Holland is selling well, but the other one isn't, according to sources.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the rapper, who has used Nazi imagery as well as facing accusations of antisemitism, should never have been invited to headline the London concerts.

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Comedy Comeback

Source: @oceanlive;Instagram

West popped up at a comedy club in L.A.

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He said: "This Government stands firmly with the Jewish community and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism."

"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Meanwhile, West made his first appearance since his ban from Great Britain was confirmed when he made a surprise showing at a comedy club in Los Angeles.

The grinning rapper was onstage at local venue The Lab At Hollywood Improv, where he was joined by actor Deon Cole and comedian Ocean Glapion for an improvised set, during which he was lauded as the "modern day Michael Jackson" for his contributions to contemporary music.

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Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West's appearance at comedy club attracted criticism on social media.

Taking to Instagram following the show, a star-struck Glapion wrote: 'Last night was one of the most amazing and memorable nights! Got to be on stage with 2 legends!!!"

The post drew a mixed response from followers, with one commenting, 'We shouldn’t normalize someone who sold swastika T-shirts and called himself a Nazi."

A second person pointed out, "I hope he finds his mental health, peace, and love... but he apologized right before dropping an album and trying to book concerts."

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