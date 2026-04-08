Kanye West's $15Million Payday Scrapped After London Music Festival Was Axed Over Troubled Rapper's U.K. Ban

Concert promoter Live Nation had spent months trying to woo the Gold Digger hitmaker to make his big music comeback in Europe at the festival, even going so far as to fly out to Mexico in a bid to convince him.

A source told Daily Mail: "Live Nation put together a big package of multiple shows across the globe including Wireless. He asked for and got $15million to play those three nights at Wireless. At that late point they still hadn't secured a headline act."

"Live Nation should be able to get all $15million back as their contracts say that it is the responsibility of the artist to get a visa," the source continued. "Because the decision was made by the Home Secretary they believe that they can get their money back. They think it's not as big a disaster as it could have been but, good luck getting Kanye to pay you back."